Army Chief Meets Saudi Counterpart In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Hunaiti, met on Monday with Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili at the Saudi Armed Forces headquarters in Riyadh.The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation and exchanging expertise between the two nations. Discussions also covered the development of strategic defense and security partnerships, along with coordination efforts to address regional and international challenges in pursuit of security and stability.Major General Hunaiti highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two armed forces and commended Saudi Arabia's leading role in promoting regional security and fostering military collaboration under a shared strategic vision.General Al-Ruwaili praised the ongoing joint efforts to advance defense and security industries and reaffirmed the commitment to aligning strategic perspectives to confront regional threats.Senior officers from both the Jordanian and Saudi armed forces attended the meeting.