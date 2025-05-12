403
UDST To Celebrate Graduation Of New Cohorts From Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University for Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) will start celebrating the graduation of new student cohorts starting Tuesday.
This year, the graduation ceremonies have been divided into three events, starting with the ceremony honouring outstanding graduates Tuesday, which includes more than 323 graduates.
The celebrations will continue over the next two days with ceremonies honouring graduates from the Colleges of Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and Engineering and Technology tomorrow and Thursday.
With the graduation of this new cohort, which includes more than 1,166 graduates across all academic levels at the university (Master's, Postgraduate Diploma, Bachelor's, and Diploma), UDST has now surpassed the milestone of 10,000 graduates.
Dr Salem al-Naemi, president of UDST, said:“This event reflects the tremendous efforts made by the students throughout their years of study, as well as the university's commitment to delivering high-quality education that empowers them to elevate knowledge and innovation in their fields. We are confident that these graduates will continue their professional journeys successfully, contributing to the development and advancement of our Qatari society while keeping pace with global developments across various industries. Our warmest congratulations to all the graduates, and we wish them a bright and achievement-filled future.”
He added: "The graduation of this new cohort marks a pivotal milestone in the journey of higher education in Qatar. We are proud to graduate a group of students who will be a fundamental pillar in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, as they possess the knowledge and skills required to face future challenges. This moment represents the culmination of a long journey of dedication and accomplishments, and we look forward to seeing our graduates contribute to enhancing innovation and development in all fields. We are also confident that they will become future leaders in their respective domains and will always remain a part of the UDST family.”
Since its establishment in 2022, UDST has continued its ambitious journey of academic and research excellence, guided by a clear strategic vision and tangible achievements, reinforcing its position both locally and internationally, as reflected by the global accreditations it has achieved in a short time.
On Tuesday, UDST offers more than 70 diverse academic programmes, including Master's degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Bachelor's degrees, and Diplomas is home to more than 8,500 students from 85 different nationalities, reflecting a rich cultural diversity that creates a unique academic environment.
