Al Shaqab Showjumping League Set To Restart
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Shaqab is set to resume the Al Shaqab National Showjumping League, with the competition returning this month through three consecutive weeks of thrilling rounds. The events will bring together a distinguished group of experienced and emerging male and female riders, all competing at the world-class Longines Arena at Al Shaqab on the following dates: May 16–17, May 23–24, and May 30–31, 2025.
Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, Al Shaqab continues its pioneering role in advancing sports and promoting a culture of excellence and innovation in equestrianism through the launch of a new edition of its national show jumping league.
Over the past seasons, the league has served as a strategic platform to nurture talent and refine riders' skills. It has set new benchmarks in the sport of show jumping and has become a defining milestone for many up-and-coming riders as they progress to international competition.
The Al Shaqab League offers a valuable opportunity for riders of various skill levels, acting as a launchpad for those aiming to compete on the world stage.
With rounds filled with fierce competition, continuous training, and a world-class event experience, Al Shaqab consistently proves its ability to develop riders into champions recognised globally.
Driven by a commitment to diversity and inclusion, Al Shaqab places strong emphasis on offering equal opportunities for all participants, with particular focus on supporting youth riders and female athletes - underscoring its mission to empower talent in a fair and competitive environment.
Participation is open to all members of the Al Shaqab Equestrian Academy as well as external riders.
All categories will adhere to the FEI regulations, except for introductory classes.
Competition categories include:Training Categories: Introductory 1 40cm; Introductory 2 60cm; Introductory 3 80cm
Main Competition Categories: Amateur 90cm; Future Champions 105cm; Junior Champions 115cm; Youth Champions 125cm; Al Shaqab Champions 130cm
Spectators can expect an elevated and enjoyable sporting atmosphere, along with a range of family-friendly activities and exclusive hospitality experiences featuring delicious food and beverages-making it a comprehensive event for the entire community to enjoy.
The Al Shaqab League operates on a point-based system, with top-performing riders recognised at the end of the season-adding a layer of excitement and prestige to every round.
