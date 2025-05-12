U.S. Sanctions Related To Iranian Nuclear-Related Research With Potential Military Applications

Today, the Department of State is sanctioning three Iranian nationals and one Iranian entity with ties to Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, which is known by its Persian acronym, SPND – the direct successor organization to Iran’s pre-2004 nuclear weapons program, also referred to as the Amad Project. All individuals sanctioned are involved in activities that materially contribute to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Iran continues to substantially expand its nuclear program and carry out dual-use research and development activities applicable to nuclear weapons and nuclear weapons delivery systems. Iran is the only country in the world without nuclear weapons that is producing uranium enriched to 60 percent and it continues to use front companies and procurement agents to obscure its efforts to acquire dual-use items from foreign suppliers.

The United States’ actions are intended to delay and degrade the ability of SPND to conduct nuclear weapons research and development.

Today’s actions demonstrate the United States’ commitment to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

The Department of State’s action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their supporters.