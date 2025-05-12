Secretary Rubio's Call With Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today. The Secretary thanked Türkiye for hosting and facilitating Russian and Ukraine direct negotiations and welcomed the possibility of an immediate ceasefire. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Fidan also discussed the upcoming NATO Informal Ministerial in Antalya and the importance of strengthening U.S.-Türkiye commercial and defense ties.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.