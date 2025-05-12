Imposition Of New U.S. Sanctions Related To Iranian Nuclear-Related Research With Potential Military Applications

Sayyed Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber is the head of Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research’s (also known by its Persian acronym, SPND) Shahid Karimi Group, a group that works on explosives-related projects. Seddighi Saber is linked to projects including research and testing applicable to the development of nuclear explosive devices.

Ahmad Haghighat Talab is an SPND senior official and a nuclear scientist who was previously involved in Iran’s pre-2004 weapons program: the Amad Project. Talab continues to use his scientific expertise to advance Iran’s nuclear-related research and development efforts that have potential military applications. As an SPND senior official, Talab also coordinates with Iranian researchers who work on nuclear research with dual-use purposes.

Mohammed Reza Mehdipur is a longtime SPND-affiliated official who has been involved in explosion and shock research on behalf of SPND. Mehdipur was appointed as head of SPND’s Shahid Chamran Group, which has conducted nuclear-related research. As a longtime explosives and nuclear researcher, Mehdipur has supported SPND’s nuclear and explosives research and development efforts, including those with potential military applications.

Fuya Pars Prospective Technologists, also known as Ideal Vacuum, is an SPND-affiliated company that has attempted to procure from foreign suppliers, as well as indigenously fabricate, equipment that could be applicable in nuclear weapons research and development.

The Department of State is designating Fuya Pars Prospective Technologists (Ideal Vacuum), Sayyed Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber, Ahmad Haghighat Talab, and Mohammed Reza Mehdipur for sanctions pursuant to E.O. 13382 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that materially contribute to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport or transfer such items, by Iran, a foreign country of proliferation concern.