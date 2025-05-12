United States Hosts Brazil For The 9Th Disarmament And Nonproliferation Dialogue In Washington, D.C.

Officials from the United States and the Federative Republic of Brazil convened in Washington, D.C., on May 12 for the 9th Disarmament and Nonproliferation Dialogue. The U.S. delegation was co-led by the Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation and the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability. The Brazilian delegation was headed by the Director of the Department of Strategic, Defense, and Disarmament Affairs from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

During the dialogue, the two sides engaged in comprehensive discussions on a range of critical disarmament and nonproliferation issues, including on arms control with Russia and China, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review cycle and other related multilateral fora, naval nuclear propulsion, nexus with emerging technology, and the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Additionally, they discussed the challenges posed by biological and chemical weapons.

The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and strengthening the nuclear nonproliferation regime for future generations. It continues to lead efforts in addressing the threats posed by the further proliferation of nuclear weapons, ensuring a safer and more secure world.