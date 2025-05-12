Secretary Rubio's Call With Foreign Ministers

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas. The leaders discussed the way forward for a ceasefire and path to peace in Ukraine.

