Dr.AI Empowers Smart Hospitals With Pre-Consults And Real-Time Transcriptions, Winning The COMPUTEX Digital Healthcare Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire)A major highlight of Dr's award-winning capabilities is the MedPA (Medical Pre-Assessment) feature, a physician-avatar system co-developed by IntoWell Biomedical Technology and Gemtek Technology. During onsite check-in or online scheduling, patients can interact with the "MoAI Avatar" to describe symptoms, which are automatically recorded and transcribed into a SOAP note. This note is transmitted in real time to the physician's workstation. It empowers clinicians with pre-consult insights that significantly reduce consultation time and improve workflow efficiency.

In the consultation room, physicians no longer need to manually document notes. Dr's built-in SOAP QuickNote feature uses speech-to-text (STT) technology to transcribe real-time conversations and instantly generate structured SOAP medical records. This reduces documentation workload by over 70% and ensures accuracy and consistency in patient records.

Clinical Adoption, System Integration, and Global Expansion

The platform has already been successfully adopted by major hospitals, primary care clinics, and health examination centers across Taiwan. Integration with Taiwan's three leading HIS vendors is now underway, with plans to scale to thousands of clinics nationwide. Internationally, expansion is progressing across Japan, Korea, and Singapore, while a newly signed MOU with a major healthcare park in the Middle East sets the stage for cross-border smart hospital collaborations.

Clarence Liao, M.D., founder of Dr and CEO of IntoWell Biomedical Technology, stated:

"Our mission is to build an AI medical platform that truly aligns with clinical needs. Dr is designed to reduce the burden on healthcare professionals, support cross-border care, and elevate the global standard of medical service delivery. This award marks a pivotal milestone for Taiwan's AI healthcare innovation on the international stage."

Comprehensive, Real-Time Support for Clinical Applications

Dr is deeply embedded in both inpatient and outpatient care. It supports physicians through automated documentation of Admission Notes, Progress Notes, SOAP Notes, Nursing Notes, discharge planning, and pre-consult assessments. For health examination centers, Dr's MedExam Pro generates over 100 comprehensive reports in just 15 minutes.

Expanding AI Care Beyond Clinical Settings

Beyond clinical use, Dr is extending into broader public health. At COMPUTEX, IntoWell and Gemtek jointly unveiled the Dr Smart Ring, a wearable device powered by the Dr medical engine. Users can interact with a virtual AI doctor to receive spoken health insights and video consultations, making it easier to understand physiological conditions without having to interpret complex data.

Additionally, Dr is entering veterinary healthcare with the launch of Vet in May. This 24/7 AI veterinary consultation platform offers voice-interactive care, pet profile memory, and disease prevention guidance, bringing professional-grade care to pet owners at any time. With its expanding ecosystem and AI-driven innovations, Dr is redefining how smart hospitals operate and setting new benchmarks for accessible, efficient, and intelligent global healthcare.

SOURCE Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd.; IntoWell Biomedical Technology