Operation Sindoor: BJP Launches Outreach Events, Tiranga Yatra To Highlight 'Military Success' Against Pakistan

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a pan-India outreach campaign on Operation Sindoor , India's military strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan, and the events that followed. Though the party had remained silent for many days since 07 May, when the operation begun, a formal outreach began soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on 12 May.

State units of the party will organise public programmes such as a 10-day Tiranga Yatra , call on families of the personnel killed in action, and reach out to people with the details of how India decimated terrorist camps in Pakistan, a report in Hindustan Times said. The Tiranga yatras will begin from Tuesday, 13 May.

| India, Pakistan adhere to 'mutual commitment' to 'not fire single shot or...' |

“Owing to the sensitivity of the operation the BJP did not make any comments or statements about the military action that was being executed by our armed forces. But the message from the very beginning was absolutely clear. The PM while addressing a rally in Bihar (on April 24) said the perpetrators (of the April 22 terror) attack in Pahalgam (in Kashmir) would be served punishment beyond their imagination and that has been fulfilled,” the report quoted a BJP leader as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 12 May asserted that India won't be bogged down by any 'nuclear blackmail' from Pakistan and that the country's military actions against terrorism have only been paused for now.

In his first address to the nation after 'Operation Sindoor', Modi said that the future course of action would depend on Pakistan's behaviour. 'Operation Sindoor ' is now India's new policy against terrorism and a new line has been drawn, Modi said.

| Operation Sindoor a new normal, India's policy against terror: Modi

On May 7 morning, India conducted strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, two weeks after the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes by India since 7 May were coined 'Operation Sindoor .'

The PM... said the perpetrators... would be served punishment beyond their imagination and that has been fulfilled Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism and a new line has been drawn.

The decision about the outreach programme and the related details were discussed on Sunday evening in the meeting between party president JP Nadda and senior ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah , Bhupender Yadav, Kiren Rijij and Ashwani Vaishnaw. A similar meeting was held at the party headquarters on Monday. Two party national general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh were given charge of drawing up the details of the outreach in the meeting, according to Hindustan Times.

A similar outreach was carried out after the surgical strikes across the border following the terror attacks in Uri in 2016 and the Pulwama Attack in 2019.