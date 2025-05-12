'The Narrative World Must Know': Ranveer Allahbadia Shows Laden's Photo During India-Pak Debate On Piers Morgan Show

MENAFN - Live Mint) Armed with two images and one bold question, Ranveer Allahbadia , aka Beer Biceps, set the records straight about the India-Pakistan conflict at the Piers Morgan Uncensored talk show.

He held up a photo of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden , who was shot dead by the United States Navy SEALs in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, and another photo of Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a US-designated global terrorist and high-level Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander. In the photo, Rauf is purportedly seen leading funeral prayers for those who died in the Indian missile strikes, with several Pakistani army officers standing in the background.

And then he ended his remarks with this powerful statement,“I have no narrative other than the one the world should know.”

Allahbadia was talking at a robust debate on the talk show hosted by Piers Morgan , a British journalist. On the panel, along with Allahbadia were Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Hina Khar, and Shehzad Ghias Shaikh from 'The Pakistan Experience'.

Allahbadia's powerful remarks

A small three minute-long clip from the debate is now going viral where Allahbadia can be seen showing the pictures of Laden and Rauf. The clip begins with Allahbadia clarifying that he was there to“present proofs, facts, and figures” and then going on to talk about the ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

While holding a photo of Laden, Allahbadia said,“He was found 800 metres from a military base in Pakistan . That's the face that the world recognises.”

"Rauf's face is the one that India recognises," he said while showing his picture.

Calling India's attacks as“precision-oriented, moderated, and a retaliation”, he said India has never been“an aggressor in any of these situations."

“We export vaccines, philosophy, engineers and leaders to the world – which is why our economy is eleven times the economy of Pakistan,” Allahbadia said.

Slamming the Pakistani narrative of India trying to gain sympothy from the world, he asked,“Piers, my question is to you. You've seen the objective facts and figures. What do you feel about this situation?”

“The world only knows this person (Osama bin Laden)... India has a list of people like him...” Allahbadia added.

Morgan, instead, answered his question, with another question. Reminding Allahbadia of a now-deleted post controversial where he addressed 'Pakistani brothers and sisters' whom he said he doesn't hate.

Allahbadia's controversial remarks

Ranveer wrote,“Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love. But...”

“Your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and your secret service (The ISI). The average Pakistani is VERY different than these 2 bodies. The average Pakistani has dreams of peace & prosperity in their hearts. These 2 villains have hurt your economy since independence. They have also constantly been responsible for terrorist attacks in India. Proofs in the next slide..."

Morgan's question to Allahbadia about his post

“Why did you delete this post ?” Morgan straight up asked Allahbadia, and here's how he clarified his stance.

“I deleted it because Pakistan had just broken the ceasefire and gave us another reason to not trust the entire state once again," Allahbadia said.“Even if you try to have a conversatation with Pakistan, it responds with 'where's the proof of the Pahalgam attack?'”

“My question is, have you studied what the world is saying about your country (Pakistan)? Have you seen the economy of your country?,” he added.

“It's very important to understand that the Indian armed forces simply retaliated to the action of the Pakistanis. I have no narrative other than the one the world should know,” he said.

“We are combatting terrorism and Pakistan exports terrorism. We are protecting our civilians, but truth be told, we are protecting humanity. Pakistan has become the terror-hub of the world. This is not an Indian narrative, this is the narrative that the world should know,” Allahbadia said in conclusion.