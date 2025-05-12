'Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods' Wins BAFTA 2025 For Best Single Documentary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Sunday, May 11, the 2025 the BAFTA Television Awards ceremony took place in London, United Kingdom.

According to Ukrinform, the full list of winners was published on the official website of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

The winner in the Best Single Documentary category was Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods - a powerful documentary filmed by British filmmakers Jamie Roberts, Kate Spankie, Jonathan Smith, Claire Walker, and Stanislav Strilets for BBC Two.

The film tells the story of the soldiers of Ukraine's 210th Berlingo Separate Special Battalion, a volunteer unit formed in March 2022.

Also announced during Sunday night's awards ceremony were several other notable winners:



Best Leading Actor – Lennie James (Mister Loverman)

Best Leading Actress – Marisa Abela (Industry)

Best Drama Series – Blue Lights

Best Scripted Comedy – Alma's Not Normal

Best International Series – Shōgun Best Limited Drama – Mr. Bates vs The Post Office

As reported earlier, BAFTA held its 78th annual Film Awards ceremony in February.

Photo: BAFTA