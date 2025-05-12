BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Embraces Crypto Elements To Reflect Future Vision

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New Logo and Slogan Reinforce Crypto Roots and Untamed Spirit

BC 's new logo combines a classic lowercase "b" with an embedded "c," creating a sleek and instantly recognizable visual. The "c" not only connects to the platform's name but also symbolizes its deep-rooted connection to the crypto world. Representing both "bc" and "coin," the logo reflects the platform's strong foundation in cryptocurrency and signals its ambitious vision to build a thriving ecosystem centered around the $BC token.

The platform's signature green has also been refreshed to a deeper, more tech-forward tone, enhancing its professional presence within the blockchain and Web3 entertainment space while boosting visual impact and

BC's new slogan, "Stay Untamed," embodies its spirit of freedom, openness, and innovation. As a Web3 advocate, BC encourages players to break boundaries and explore new possibilities, reflecting the decentralization, community-driven ethos, and ongoing innovation that define Web3.

BC's Crypto Journey: Expanding from Payments to the $BC Ecosystem

BC's journey in the crypto space began long before cryptocurrency payments became mainstream. From the early days, the platform has explored and implemented crypto-based technologies. Today, through the launch of its $BC token and a suite of crypto features, BC continues to deliver seamless and innovative digital entertainment to users worldwide.

$BC Token Launch and Ecosystem

At the end of 2024, BC launched its native token, $BC , which now plays a central role across the platform-from in-game rewards and VIP incentives to governance and exclusive event access. Several community airdrops have been conducted to strengthen ties with users, ensuring that engagement is met with real value and participation.

Crypto Payment Support

BC supports payments in hundreds of cryptocurrencies, catering to players across the globe. On the technical front, the platform was among the earliest adopters of Bitcoin Lightning Network technology, significantly improving transaction speed and providing users with a lightning-fast payment experience.

Provably Fair Verification:

BC offers "Provably Fair " verification to ensure that every game result is both fair and verifiable. Leveraging blockchain technology, players can view and verify the generation process of each game round in real time on the betting page, ensuring that outcomes are free from human interference or manipulation.

Diverse Product Ecosystem: From Classic Slots to Innovative Poker

BC is committed to creating a vibrant and balanced product lineup that appeals to both traditional gamers and the next generation of Web3 users seeking innovation.

Over 8,000 Slot Games with Exclusive Launch Events

The platform currently offers over 8,000 slot titles , ranging from nostalgic classics to today's hottest releases. BC has established deep partnerships with world-renowned iGaming providers like Pragmatic Play, PG Soft, Play'n GO, and NoLimit City, ensuring a constantly refreshed and diverse

BC frequently collaborates with these providers to launch exclusive campaigns for star titles and new releases. These include special airdrops, time-limited tournaments, and in-game missions tailored to BC players-enhancing both engagement and player enjoyment.

Immersive Sports Entertainment Experience

In the realm of sports betting , BC delivers real-time wagering on over 30 major sports categories-including football, basketball, tennis, and esports. From the FIFA World Cup to the NBA, UFC, and major esports events, players enjoy a variety of betting options paired with highly competitive odds.

In addition to traditional win/loss and spread bets, BC supports advanced betting features such as live handicaps, mid-match parlays, and combo bets. Real-time data feeds ensure up-to-date match information, and with Web3 integration, players can bet using various cryptocurrencies with enhanced privacy and settlement efficiency.

During major sporting events, BC also rolls out exclusive prize pools, token-reward challenges, and community competitions-offering a rich and engaging betting environment for sports enthusiasts.

Innovation-Driven BC Originals and Next-Gen Game Modes

BC is more than a gaming platform-it's a driver of innovation in Web3 entertainment. Its in-house BC Originals series has become a fan favorite, known for smooth gameplay and fair mechanics. Titles like BC Crash and Limbo have earned strong followings within the community.

The newly launched BC Poker blends crypto elements with traditional poker mechanics, allowing players to create private rooms, team up with friends, and use on-chain assets as in-game chips-bridging social and financial

BC has also introduced Crypto Trading game modes, enabling players to predict market trends across three fast-paced options: High-Low Spread, Up-Down, and Futures. These modes merge strategy and entertainment, pushing the boundaries between gaming and decentralized finance.

Growing with Players for a Better Future

Since its founding, BC has remained true to a community-driven philosophy, where players are not just users but co-creators of the ecosystem. From supporting crypto payments and building Provably Fair systems, to launching multiple $BC airdrops, the platform has grown hand-in-hand with its community.

"We firmly believe that a truly sustainable Web3 gaming platform must be co-built with its community," said Jack, CEO of BC. "Moving forward, we will continue to enhance the user experience and community value by expanding the $BC ecosystem-creating a more open, transparent, and rewarding world where every player can find their own "

About BC

BC is a leading Web3 entertainment platform that blends blockchain technology with immersive online gaming. Since its launch, BC has operated with a core focus on community-driven innovation and decentralization, delivering diverse and dynamic experiences to users around the globe.

Supporting hundreds of cryptocurrencies, the platform offers access to over 8,000 slot games, immersive sports betting, BC Originals titles, and more-secured by Provably Fair technology for guaranteed fairness.

With the launch of its native $BC token , BC is rapidly building a next-generation entertainment ecosystem rooted in transparency, openness, and creative collaboration.

SOURCE BC