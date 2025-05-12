NEXCOM Drives Edge AI, Dual 5G, And OT Security Innovation At Communicasia 2025
DNA 140 - a desktop AI-enhanced platform for intelligent analytics and resilient 5G connectivity in branches.
ISA 141 - a rugged DIN rail box built for wide-temperature industrial environments, ensuring continuous uptime.
Both offer hybrid multi-carrier connectivity , seamlessly switching between public and private 5G for fail-safe communications in critical infrastructure.
NEXCOM will also showcase its complete OT security lineup , with each product mission-built for specific roles in ICS protection. For data-heavy edge sites, NEXCOM delivers compact AI-ready rackmounts , ideal for SD-WAN, SASE , and next-gen firewall applications. Completing the lineup is a suite of 5G uCPEs , headed by DFA 1163 supporting mmWave (FR2) for ultra-fast, low-latency wireless connectivity.
From enabling ultra-low-latency to safeguarding OT environments and accelerating edge AI, NEXCOM's solutions are built to integrate seamlessly with third-party software, accelerating deployment and reducing total cost of ownership.
Why visit NEXCOM at CommunicAsia 2025?
Learn how to scale your infrastructure with performance, efficiency, and security
Get hands-on with dual 5G failover devices for hybrid connectivity
Explore a complete OT security lineup across mission-oriented rugged DIN rails
Meet NEXCOM experts to discuss integration opportunities and tailored deployments
Experience the future of agile, edge-ready networking built for real-world deployments with NEXCOM at Hall 3, booth 3F3-13.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.
