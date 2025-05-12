KIA AMERICA's ACCELERATE THE GOOD DEALER MATCH PROGRAM RAISES MORE THAN $4.6 MILLION FOR NON-PROFITS NATIONWIDE IN 2024

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Kia America, our commitment to community remains strong," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Our 'Accelerate the Good' initiative continues to provide meaningful support to those in need. We are especially proud to continue our support of the lifesaving efforts of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, No Kid Hungry and the meaningful work of dozens of other nonprofit organizations nationwide."

Donations were provided to the following organizations:



American Red Cross

Covenant House

Operation Homefront

Petfinder Foundation

No Kid Hungry Campaign

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Toys for Tots

Kia also partnered with local organizations across the U.S., including food banks, children's hospitals, and shelters. These efforts are part of the broader "Accelerate the Good" platform which has delivered more than $30 million in total donations since 2019. The initiative also includes employee-led volunteer efforts such as food pantry service, beach cleanups, clothing drives, and the supply of art kits to hospitalized children.

Kia continues to invest in long-term impact through scholarships for underserved students, and grants supporting environmental innovation, ocean conservation, and animal welfare.

