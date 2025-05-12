KIA AMERICA's ACCELERATE THE GOOD DEALER MATCH PROGRAM RAISES MORE THAN $4.6 MILLION FOR NON-PROFITS NATIONWIDE IN 2024
Donations were provided to the following organizations:
-
American Red Cross
Covenant House
Operation Homefront
Petfinder Foundation
No Kid Hungry Campaign
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Toys for Tots
Kia also partnered with local organizations across the U.S., including food banks, children's hospitals, and shelters. These efforts are part of the broader "Accelerate the Good" platform which has delivered more than $30 million in total donations since 2019. The initiative also includes employee-led volunteer efforts such as food pantry service, beach cleanups, clothing drives, and the supply of art kits to hospitalized children.
Kia continues to invest in long-term impact through scholarships for underserved students, and grants supporting environmental innovation, ocean conservation, and animal welfare.
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at
* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
SOURCE Kia America
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment