Coastland Dental Introduces Advanced Dental Technology To Enhance Patient Experiences In Burbank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burbank, CA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastland Dental, a leading dental practice in Burbank, is introducing advanced dental technologies to make dental care more comfortable, efficient, and personalized for patients. By integrating iTero scanning, CAD/CAM same-day restorations, Digital Smile Design, and other technologies, the practice aims to help patients achieve healthier, more confident smiles with greater ease.

Meet the Coastland Dental team, where advanced technology meets compassionate care in the heart of Burbank.



“We are always looking for ways to make the dental experience better for our patients, so each visit is more comfortable, more predictable, and more efficient,” said Dr. Artur Arkelakyan, the Founder of Coastland Dental.“Our new technologies allow us to deliver high-quality results while minimizing time in the chair and helping patients visualize their future smiles before even treatment begins.”

Improving Dental Care Through Technology

Coastland Dental's comprehensive digital workflow is designed to enhance services across the board, from general dentistry to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures. New capabilities support popular treatments such as dental implants, Invisalign in Burbank, professional teeth whitening, smile makeovers, and emergency dental care Burbank. The technology suite includes:



iTero Digital Scanning: Provides a faster, more comfortable alternative to traditional messy impressions. Patients benefit from highly accurate 3D imaging that supports customized Invisalign treatment planning and restorative procedures, improving fit and reducing the need for repeat visits.

CAD/CAM Same-Day Dentistry: Allows patients to receive crowns, bridges, and veneers in a single appointment. This means fewer trips to the dentist, helping patients restore their smiles with greater convenience and confidence.

Digital Imaging: Offers clearer, faster diagnostic information while significantly reducing radiation exposure. Patients gain earlier insights into their dental health and can move forward with treatment decisions more quickly and safely.

RAYFace Technology: Creates a personalized digital avatar in just a few clicks, enabling patients to clearly visualize potential treatment outcomes. This helps patients feel more informed, engaged, and confident about their dental care plans. Digital Smile Design: Allows patients to preview their new smile before treatment begins, offering a customized and collaborative approach to cosmetic dentistry. By seeing their future smile in advance, patients can make decisions with greater clarity and excitement about their transformation.

Human-first Approach Powered by Technology

Introducing these new technologies is part of Coastland Dental's ongoing efforts to make dental care more comfortable, efficient, and patient-centered. Each tool is chosen to streamline procedures, shorten recovery times, and help patients make more informed decisions about their dental health.

While technology strengthens the clinical side of dentistry, the practice maintains that the human element remains central to their approach. Coastland Dental continues to prioritize gentle, judgment-free service, supported by open communication and individualized treatment planning, ensuring every patient feels informed and empowered throughout their dental journey.

“Our team is committed to meeting patients wherever they are in their dental journey, taking the time to listen, educate, and develop personalized treatment plans that foster trust and confidence,” said Dr. Arkelakyan.“By integrating advanced technology, we aim to reimagine what a dental visit can feel like, combining clinical excellence with a more comfortable, transparent, and reassuring experience at every stage of care.”

Continued Commitment to Innovation

As part of its mission to stay at the forefront of dental care, Coastland Dental is also continuously evaluating new technologies and techniques to expand and improve its services. The adoption of digital systems like RAYFace and Digital Smile Design opens new opportunities for personalized care models and enhanced patient education.

“We're proud to be a part of a new era in dentistry, where patients have greater control, clearer information, and more comfortable options available to them,” added Dr. Arkelakyan.“Technology empowers us to provide a higher standard of care, but our core commitment remains the same: treating each patient with kindness, respect, and the highest level of professionalism.”

Backed by Dr. Artur Arkelakyan's 15 years of clinical expertise and a team trained in the latest advancements, Coastland Dental is positioned to deliver modern dental solutions that align with evolving patient expectations.

To learn more about Coastland Dental's advanced care and patient-focused approach, please visit or call (818) 937-0005 to schedule an appointment.

About Coastland Dental

Coastland Dental is a full-service family dentist in Burbank, California, offering comprehensive general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry. Under the leadership of Dr. Artur Arkelakyan, the practice integrates advanced technology to support precise diagnostics and efficient treatment delivery. Coastland Dental is committed to a patient-centered approach, emphasizing open communication, individualized treatment planning, and a judgment-free environment. Coastland Dental maintains a strong reputation within the Burbank community, supported by consistent patient satisfaction and a focus on clinical excellence.

Socials: @‌coastland_dental, Facebook





Coastland Dental, Backed by the Expertise of Empowered Dental Group

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Coastland Dental Contact Person: Dr. Artur Arkelakyan Contact Number: (818) 937-0005 Email: ... Country: United States Website: Socials: @coastland_dental, Facebook