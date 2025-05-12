JAPAN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGENCY (JST) AND ORCID PARTNER TO BENEFIT RESEARCHERS

ORCID Logo

Logo for Japan Science and Technology Agency

JST and ORCID coordinate efforts to adopt ORCID and other Persistent Identifiers (PIDs) through the research data lifecycle and administrative best practices.

- Hiroyuki Kaneko, Vice President, JSTBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JST and ORCID are pleased to announce they have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, agreeing to coordinate efforts to promote the adoption of ORCID and other Persistent Identifiers (PIDs) through the research data lifecycle in Japan and adopt administrative best practices.The organizations will engage together on a variety of initiatives and activities aimed at building awareness of and encouraging Japanese researchers to actively engage with both JST and ORCID services. They will work collaboratively toward integrating ORCID into JST Services, such as researchmap where possible and desired, to the benefit of the Japanese researcher community, and will build awareness of PIDs as a critical part of research infrastructure and policy.Hiroyuki Kaneko, Vice President, JST said:"We expect that the signing of the MOC between JST and ORCID, a world-leading registry promoting persistent identifiers (PIDs) for researchers, will give significant momentum to the adoption of PIDs. We hope that this collaboration will support better coordination between ORCID's services and JST's information platforms and improve the global visibility of Japanese researchers through ORCID's international network. Ultimately, we believe this initiative will contribute to the international circulation of talented researchers."Chris Shillum, Executive Director, ORCID said:“ORCID is pleased to build on our long history of engagement with Japanese researchers and universities by collaborating with JST to benefit Japan's research community. We are particularly excited by the aim to integrate critical Japanese research information systems such as researchmap with ORCID's global infrastructure, bringing increased visibility to Japanese researchers internationally, and allowing research administrators in Japan to better understand the scope of international collaborations. We are honored that JST is the first high-level governmental funding agency in Asia that has agreed to collaborate with us in this way, and we look forward to working together to promote the use of PIDs in Japan and more broadly across the world.”About JST--JST (Japan Science and Technology Agency) is a national research and development Agency that plays a central role in the Science, Technology and Innovation Basic Plan and aims to promote science and technology. In order to promote science and technology and provide solutions to social issues, JST comprehensively implements diverse projects in collaboration with universities, research institutions, and industries in Japan and overseas, and makes contributions to the sustainable development of society and the creation of science, technology, and innovation. Learn more about JST.About ORCID--ORCID's vision is a world where all who participate in research and innovation, from imagining to building and managing, are uniquely identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, borders, and time. ORCID seeks to reduce administrative burden for researchers and help organizations understand the impact of the research they are facilitating or funding by providing an identifier for individuals to use with their name as they engage in research and innovation activities, as well as the tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. Learn more about ORCID.PRESS CONTACT, JSTMasahiro Yamaguchi,Department for Information Infrastructureresearchmap Team...

Julie Petro

ORCID

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.