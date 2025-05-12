Pakistan, India Agree To Uphold Ceasefire In DGMO-Level Talks

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a significant development, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have agreed to maintain the ongoing ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), following a round of high-level talks held via a hotline.

According to security sources, the first phase of discussions between the two DGMOs has been successfully completed, focusing on outlining the next steps to ensure a lasting ceasefire. Indian media reports confirmed that both sides agreed not only to continue the truce but also to reduce troop presence along the border areas.

Also Read: School Teacher Abducted Near Bannu While En Route to Duty

As part of the agreement, both armies have pledged to avoid cross-border firing and ensure that civilian populations are not targeted. Furthermore, there will be no drone incursions from either side, reinforcing a mutual commitment to de-escalation.

Earlier in the day, Indian media had reported that dialogue between the DGMOs was set to begin. It has now been confirmed that the communication took place as scheduled.

This development comes days after both countries reportedly reached an immediate ceasefire agreement through U.S. mediation . U.S. President Donald Trump had publicly announced the breakthrough, and it was disclosed that the DGMO-level talks were scheduled for May 12 as part of the de-escalation process.