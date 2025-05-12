PM Declares May 10 As 'Youm-E-Marka-E-Haq' To Commemorate Operation Bunyān Al-Marsoos Victory

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially declared May 10 to be observed annually as Youm-e-Marka e Haq (Day of the Battle for Truth), marking Pakistan's military success in Operation Bunyān al-Marsoos against Indian aggression.

The Prime Minister said the day will be commemorated with national fervor and a spirit of unity, in tribute to the professionalism and bravery of Pakistan's armed forces.“Our forces have elevated the nation's pride with their remarkable combat capabilities,” he stated.

Pakistan launched Operation Bunyān al-Marsoos in response to Indian military aggression, successfully dismantling key components of the enemy's defense system. The campaign, spanning April 22 to May 9, has been officially termed Ma'araka Haq, with the decisive offensive on May 10 falling under the said operation.

In addition, Prime Minister Sharif announced that May 16 will be observed as Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude), to honor Pakistan's armed forces and express collective thanks to God.“On that Friday, special prayers and Nawafil will be offered, and we will prostrate in gratitude to seek continued blessings for the progress of our nation,” he said.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Armed Forces had pledged to avenge the killing of its civilians and respond to Indian aggression, a promise they have now fulfilled. The statement concluded with a note of humility and gratitude:“We bow before Allah for His immense help and support.”