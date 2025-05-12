Ukrainian Special Forces Destroy Russian Assault Group In Rear

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators from a unit of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces eliminated an eight-member Russian assault group during a reconnaissance mission behind enemy lines.

According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces reported this on Telegram , publishing a relevant video.

While conducting special reconnaissance beyond the contact line, the Special Forces group spotted enemy assault troops advancing in the area.

The unit's commander swiftly assessed the tactical situation and ordered troops to maneuver. Upon securing a more advantageous position, the Special Forces fighters launched a surprise attack, destroying the entire Russian assault group in a rapid engagement.

After searching the bodies of the eliminated enemy soldiers, the Special Forces operators resumed their reconnaissance mission without sustaining any losses.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade used a drone to locate and eliminate a concentration of Russian forces in the Kupiansk sector.

Photo credit: AFU General Staff