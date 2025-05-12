Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippine Ex-President Duterte Wins Mayoral Race In Mid-Term Elections: Preliminary Results

Philippine Ex-President Duterte Wins Mayoral Race In Mid-Term Elections: Preliminary Results


2025-05-12 09:05:12
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, May 13 (NNN-PNA) – Former Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, has again won the mayoral of Davao City, in this year's mid-term elections, according to preliminary results released last night.

With more than 60 percent of the votes counted, Duterte had established a commanding lead, securing 405,000 votes, compared to 49,000 for his closest rival, according to figures from the Commission on Elections, reported by local media.

The former president was arrested last March, at Manila's international airport, and was then taken to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, where he is still being detained.

Under Philippine election law, only a criminal conviction in a local court, can keep a candidate off the ballot.– NNN-PNA

MENAFN12052025000200011047ID1109540052

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search