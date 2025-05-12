HDFC FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QTR. ENDED DEC 2014
Other income (non-interest revenue)at `2,534.9crorewas 30.8% of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2014and grew by 18.0% over`2,148.3crorein the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2013. The four components of other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2014 were fees & commissions of`1,806.5crore(`1,575.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year),foreign exchange & derivatives revenue of`253.4 crore(`333.2 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year),gain on revaluation / sale of investments of `265.5crore(`50.9crorefor the corresponding quarter of the previous year) and miscellaneous income including recoveries of`209.5crore(`189.1crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year).
Capital Adequacy:
The Banks total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at December 31, 2014 (computed as per Basel IIIguidelines) stood at15.7% as against a regulatory requirement of 9%. Of this, Tier-I CAR was 11.97%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment