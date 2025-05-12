Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HDFC FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QTR. ENDED DEC 2014


2025-05-12 09:03:07
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR: The Banks total income for the quarter ended December 31, 2014 was`14,930.7crore,as against `12,739.0 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2013. Netrevenues (net interest income plus other income)were at`8,234.8crorefor the quarter endedDecember 31, 2014, an increase of 21.4%over `6,783.0crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year earned increased from ` 10,590.7 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2013 to `12,395.8 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2014, up by 17.0%. With interest expense increasing by 12.4% to ` 6,695.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2014, the net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) grew by 23.0% to ` 5,699.9 crore from ` 4,634.8crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2013. Net interest margin for the quarter was at 4.4% as against 4.2% for corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2013.

Other income (non-interest revenue)at `2,534.9crorewas 30.8% of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2014and grew by 18.0% over`2,148.3crorein the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2013. The four components of other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2014 were fees & commissions of`1,806.5crore(`1,575.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year),foreign exchange & derivatives revenue of`253.4 crore(`333.2 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year),gain on revaluation / sale of investments of `265.5crore(`50.9crorefor the corresponding quarter of the previous year) and miscellaneous income including recoveries of`209.5crore(`189.1crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year).

Capital Adequacy:

The Banks total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at December 31, 2014 (computed as per Basel IIIguidelines) stood at15.7% as against a regulatory requirement of 9%. Of this, Tier-I CAR was 11.97%.

