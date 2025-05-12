Accelecom Says KCNA Is Deceiving The Public About Kentuckywired

KCNA is Threatening to Disconnect Access to Essential Service Providers, Including Schools and Hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kentucky Communications Network Authority (KCNA) is deceiving the people of Kentucky about the KentuckyWired project, which it has completely mishandled. In an attempt to conceal its gross incompetence-which has already cost the Commonwealth a fortune, with more to come-KCNA has advanced the false narrative that others, this time Accelecom, are to blame for the state of the project. That is categorically false, and it's time to set the record straight.

Accelecom has faithfully honored the Wholesaler Agreement and, indeed, has supported KCNA over and above its requirements, even lending millions to KCNA to replace critical infrastructure that was left to rot due to KCNA's deficient maintenance practices. KCNA complains publicly of the absence of wholesale customers and dark-fiber sales, yet Accelecom currently has 44 wholesale customers for dark-fiber and lit services and KCNA is denying dozens of wholesale dark-fiber sales transactions, some that have been pending KCNA's review since 2023.

Meanwhile, KCNA has repeatedly breached the agreement in numerous ways. First by denying Accelecom access to make connections that KCNA had long reviewed and eventually by canceling the contract before its disputes with Accelecom-legitimate disputes being pursued in Kentucky courts and with the Finance Administration Cabinet (FAC)-have been resolved. To make matters worse, having exhausted its construction budget due to persistent cost overruns, KCNA breached the Wholesaler Agreement by giving away thousands of miles of its dark fiber network to third parties in exchange for construction services. The dark fiber capacity given away by KCNA is many times what it expected Accelecom to sell over its entire lifetime of the contract.

Regardless, and in the face of KCNA's deplorable conduct, Accelecom has remained faithful to the project and fighting every day to keep the KentuckyWired system up and running.

There is no need to disconnect customers. The "emergency" that is causing so much distress is entirely of KCNA's making. They are disregarding their contractual duties and harming the public. Accelecom, by contrast, stands ready, willing and able to continue honoring its obligations to KCNA and its customers.

Concerned citizens and business owners should make their voices heard and hold KCNA leadership to account. It is not too late to salvage this critical infrastructure project, but it soon will be. The time to act is now.

