Press Club Statement On Air Force One Flying Without Wire Services

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Mike Balsamo, president of the National Press Club on POTUS denying wire service reporters access to Air Force One for an overseas trip.

"Wire service reporters are central to a free and independent press-providing fast, fact-based reporting that millions of people around the world rely on every day.

Their absence from Air Force One today breaks with decades of precedent and limits access to critical information about the president's actions abroad.

Democracy depends on transparency. The National Press Club joins the White House Correspondents' Association in urging a swift return to full access for wire reporters."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 2,500 members, the Club and Press Freedom Center fight for an independent press in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-725-7787 for Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED