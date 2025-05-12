Landsea Homes Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(dollars in thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|36,740
|$
|53,322
|Cash held in escrow
|15,563
|3,921
|Real estate inventories
|1,326,498
|1,339,082
|Due from affiliates
|553
|419
|Goodwill
|155,597
|155,597
|Other assets
|147,431
|148,996
|Total assets
|$
|1,682,382
|$
|1,701,337
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|86,966
|$
|86,348
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|197,703
|212,645
|Due to affiliates
|887
|881
|Line of credit facility, net
|195,330
|194,435
|Senior notes, net
|532,177
|530,919
|Total liabilities
|1,013,063
|1,025,228
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,798,858 issued and 36,402,863 outstanding as of March 31, 2025, 41,712,850 issued and 36,316,855 outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|462,709
|462,363
|Retained earnings
|197,561
|204,815
|Total stockholders' equity
|660,274
|667,182
|Noncontrolling interests
|9,045
|8,927
|Total equity
|669,319
|676,109
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,682,382
|$
|1,701,337
Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenue
|Home sales
|$
|299,373
|$
|292,592
|Lot sales and other
|11,438
|1,449
|Total revenues
|310,811
|294,041
|Cost of sales
|Home sales
|260,515
|248,897
|Lot sales and other
|10,728
|1,683
|Total cost of sales
|271,243
|250,580
|Gross margin
|Home sales
|38,858
|43,695
|Lot sales and other
|710
|(234
|)
|Total gross margin
|39,568
|43,461
|Sales and marketing expenses
|23,952
|18,488
|General and administrative expenses
|26,813
|26,082
|Total operating expenses
|50,765
|44,570
|Loss from operations
|(11,197
|)
|(1,109
|)
|Other income, net
|1,300
|1,813
|Pretax (loss) income
|(9,897
|)
|704
|Benefit for income taxes
|(2,808
|)
|(30
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(7,089
|)
|734
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|165
|544
|Net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|(7,254
|)
|$
|190
|(Loss) income per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|0.01
|Diluted
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|36,334,207
|36,279,679
|Diluted
|36,334,207
|36,798,722
|Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|(dollars in thousands)
|Arizona
|185
|$
|78,895
|$
|426
|183
|$
|78,741
|$
|430
|1
|%
|-
|%
|(1
|)%
|California
|65
|49,010
|754
|146
|131,894
|903
|(55
|)%
|(63
|)%
|(17
|)%
|Colorado
|29
|12,735
|439
|17
|8,854
|521
|71
|%
|44
|%
|(16
|)%
|Florida
|238
|110,591
|465
|157
|72,355
|461
|52
|%
|53
|%
|1
|%
|Texas
|126
|48,142
|382
|2
|748
|374
|6,200
|%
|6,336
|%
|2
|%
|Total
|643
|$
|299,373
|$
|466
|505
|$
|292,592
|$
|579
|27
|%
|2
|%
|(20
|)%
|Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Monthly Absorption Rate
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Monthly Absorption Rate
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Monthly Absorption Rate
|(dollars in thousands)
|Arizona
|189
|$
|80,704
|$
|427
|3.8
|233
|$
|103,515
|$
|444
|3.6
|(19
|)%
|(22
|)%
|(4
|)%
|6
|%
|California
|84
|59,121
|704
|2.6
|107
|108,325
|1,012
|3.7
|(21
|)%
|(45
|)%
|(30
|)%
|(30
|)%
|Colorado
|33
|15,897
|482
|3.7
|23
|10,871
|473
|3.8
|43
|%
|46
|%
|2
|%
|(3
|)%
|Florida
|216
|99,639
|461
|2.9
|236
|109,533
|464
|2.7
|(8
|)%
|(9
|)%
|(1
|)%
|7
|%
|Texas
|157
|62,451
|398
|2.6
|12
|4,695
|391
|13.3
|1,208
|%
|1,230
|%
|2
|%
|(80
|)%
|Total
|679
|$
|317,812
|$
|468
|3.0
|611
|$
|336,939
|$
|551
|3.3
|11
|%
|(6
|)%
|(15
|)%
|(9
|)%
|Average Selling Communities
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|% Change
|Arizona
|16.7
|21.3
|(22
|)%
|California
|10.7
|9.7
|10
|%
|Colorado
|3.0
|2.0
|50
|%
|Florida
|24.7
|29.3
|(16
|)%
|Texas
|20.3
|0.3
|6,667
|%
|Total
|75.4
|62.6
|20
|%
|Backlog
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|% Change
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|(dollars in thousands)
|Arizona
|74
|$
|35,509
|$
|480
|146
|$
|66,207
|$
|453
|(49
|)%
|(46
|)%
|6
|%
|California
|49
|35,588
|726
|122
|134,601
|1,103
|(60
|)%
|(74
|)%
|(34
|)%
|Colorado
|10
|6,566
|657
|20
|9,557
|478
|(50
|)%
|(31
|)%
|37
|%
|Florida
|205
|114,330
|558
|325
|165,662
|510
|(37
|)%
|(31
|)%
|9
|%
|Texas
|88
|38,842
|441
|10
|3,947
|395
|780
|%
|884
|%
|12
|%
|Total
|426
|$
|230,835
|$
|542
|623
|$
|379,974
|$
|610
|(32
|)%
|(39
|)%
|(11
|)%
|Lots Owned or Controlled
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
| Lots Owned
| Lots Controlled
| Total
| Lots Owned
| Lots Controlled
| Total
|% Change
|Arizona
|1,211
|1,654
|2,865
|1,505
|1,462
|2,967
|(3
|)%
|California
|716
|825
|1,541
|569
|1,200
|1,769
|(13
|)%
|Colorado
|213
|280
|493
|168
|125
|293
|68
|%
|Florida
|1,255
|1,485
|2,740
|1,800
|1,770
|3,570
|(23
|)%
|Texas
|1,315
|1,562
|2,877
|202
|1,548
|1,750
|64
|%
|Total
|4,710
|5,806
|10,516
|4,244
|6,105
|10,349
|2
|%
Home Sales Gross Margins
Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, real estate inventories impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2025
|%
| 2024
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|299,373
|100.0
|%
|$
|292,592
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|260,515
|87.0
|%
|248,897
|85.1
|%
|Home sales gross margin
|38,858
|13.0
|%
|43,695
|14.9
|%
|Add: Interest in cost of home sales
|13,878
|4.6
|%
|10,557
|3.6
|%
|Add: Real estate inventories impairment
|1,500
|0.5
|%
|-
|-
|%
|Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment
|54,236
|18.1
|%
|54,252
|18.5
|%
|Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
|5,619
|1.9
|%
|2,456
|0.8
|%
|Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
|$
|59,855
|20.0
|%
|$
|56,708
|19.4
|%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax (benefit) expense, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss on debt modification, (vii) transaction costs, and (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(dollars in thousands)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(7,089
|)
|$
|734
|Benefit for income taxes
|(2,808
|)
|(30
|)
|Interest in cost of sales
|13,915
|10,570
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,148
|1,320
|EBITDA
|6,166
|12,594
|Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs
|1,525
|256
|Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales
|5,619
|2,456
|Transaction costs
|211
|1,728
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|13,521
|$
|17,034
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company at the time and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our prior parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, transaction costs, and real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs, and is tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. We adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our prior parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest. In the comparable prior period, we did not adjust for abandoned project costs or transaction costs. We have made that change to be more consistent with our adjusted EBITDA add-backs. We adjusted the prior period presented herein to maintain comparability between the periods.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
| 2024
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|(7,254
|)
|$
|190
|Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs
|1,525
|256
|Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales
|9
|29
|Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
|5,619
|2,456
|Transaction costs
|211
|1,728
|Total adjustments
|7,364
|4,469
|Tax-effected adjustments(1)
|5,521
|3,315
|Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|(1,733
|)
|$
|3,505
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|0.01
|Diluted
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|0.01
|Adjusted earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.10
|Diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.10
|Weighted shares outstanding
|Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic
|36,334,207
|36,279,679
|Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted
|36,334,207
|36,798,722
(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.
Net Debt to Total Capital
The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).
The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.
See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total notes and other debts payable, net
|$
|727,507
|$
|725,354
|Total equity
|669,319
|676,109
|Total capital
|$
|1,396,826
|$
|1,401,463
|Ratio of debt to capital
|52.1
|%
|51.8
|%
|Total notes and other debts payable, net
|$
|727,507
|$
|725,354
|Less: cash and cash equivalents
|36,740
|53,322
|Less: cash held in escrow
|15,563
|3,921
|Net debt
|675,204
|668,111
|Total capital
|$
|1,396,826
|$
|1,401,463
|Ratio of net debt to total capital
|48.3
|%
|47.7
|%
