Landsea Homes Reports First Quarter 2025 Results



Home sales revenue increased 2.3% to $299.4 million

New home deliveries increased 27.3% to 643 homes

Net new home orders of 679 increased 11.1%

Home sales gross margin of 13.0%, adjusted home sales gross margin of 20.0% Book value per share of $18.14



DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the“Company”) announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax loss of $9.9 million, net loss of $7.1 million or $0.20 loss per share, and gross margin of 13.0%. The Company reported an adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure) of $1.7 million or $0.05 loss per share and adjusted gross margin of 20.0%. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $0.7 million with net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 earnings per share. For the prior year period, adjusted net income was $3.5 million, or $0.10 earnings per share and adjusted gross margin was 19.4%.

Operating Results

Total revenue was $310.8 million in the first quarter, up 6% compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by a 27% increase in homes closed partially offset by a 20% decrease in average selling price as Texas, Florida, and Colorado, which have lower average selling prices than California contributed to our growth in volume and represent a larger portion of our portfolio.

New homes delivered increased 27.3% to 643 homes at an average sales price of $466,000, compared to 505 homes delivered at an average sales price of $579,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Net new home orders were up 11.1% to 679 homes with a dollar value of $317.8 million, an average sales price of $468,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.0 sales per active community. This compares to 611 homes with a dollar value of $336.9 million, an average sales price of $551,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 9% as compared to 10% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 426 homes with a dollar value of $230.8 million and an average sales price of $542,000 at March 31, 2025. This compares to 623 homes with a dollar value of $380.0 million and an average sales price of $610,000 at March 31, 2024.

Total lots owned or controlled at March 31, 2025, were 10,516 compared to 10,349 at March 31, 2024. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 55% of our lots at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and 45% owned.

Home sales gross margin was 13.0%, or 13.5% excluding the $1.5 million inventory impairment on one of our DFW assets, compared to 14.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased 60 bps to 20.0% compared to 19.4% in the prior year period. The decrease in home sales gross margin was primarily attributed to higher discounts and incentives offered to buyers coupled with higher interest costs and costs of purchase accounting adjustments for inventory acquired in recent business combinations.

Net loss attributable to Landsea Homes was $7.3 million compared to net income attributable to Landsea Homes of $0.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.7 million compared to adjusted net income of $3.5 million in the prior year period. Net loss per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.20, compared to earnings per diluted share $0.01 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net loss per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.05 compared to adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.10 in the first quarter of 2024.

EBITDA was $6.2 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.5 million compared to $17.0 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total liquidity of $256.3 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $52.3 million and $204.0 million in availability under the Company's $455.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $727.5 million compared to $725.4 million at December 31, 2024.

Landsea Homes' ratio of debt to capital was 52.1% at March 31, 2025, and the Company's net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 48.3% at March 31, 2025.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to“Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as“may,”“can,”“should,”“will,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target,”“look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes' products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:



the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;

our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;

changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;

our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;

the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;

our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;

our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;

the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes' SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.



Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

