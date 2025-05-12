KRISPY KREME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Krispy Kreme, Inc. On Behalf Of Krispy Kreme Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:DNUT) on behalf of Krispy Kreme stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Krispy Kreme has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, revealing“net revenue of $404.0 million, a decline of 10.4%,” and that“sales per door per week decreased . . . driven by changing customer mix.”

On this news, Krispy Kreme's stock price fell $2.00, or 21.9%, to close at $7.13 per share on February 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its“net revenue was $375.2 million. . . a decline of 15.3%” and a“net loss of $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million.” Additionally, the Company announced that it is“reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald's” and“withdrawing [its] prior full year outlook and not updating it” due in part to“uncertainty around McDonald's.”

On this news, Krispy Kreme's stock price fell $1.07, or 24.7%, to close at $3.26 per share on May 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

