Phunware Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong Balance Sheet of $109.7 Million Powering R&D Activities in AI-Driven Customer Platform and Corporate Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for mobile applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights





Software subscriptions and services revenue increased 40% to $0.6 million in Q1 2025, as compared to Q1 2024.

Q1 2025 software and subscription bookings totaled $0.4 million.

Net loss was $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $2.3 million in the previous year period.

Primary driver for net loss increase was $1.2 million one-time legal expenses related to the Wild Basin litigation bench trial that concluded in Q1 2025; a decision is expected in Q3 2025.

Net loss per share improved to ($0.18) per share in Q1 2025, as compared to ($0.33) per share in Q1 2024.

Net cash used in operations decreased to $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the previous year period. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, was $109.7 million.



Recent Business Highlights





During Q1 2025, added three (3) new customers in the hospitality vertical. Momentum carried into Q2, with a new $0.5 million booking for a multi-location health care facility.

Appointed Quyen Du to the Board of Directors, a 25-year corporate strategy and development executive with Fortune 500 consumer brands.

Her appointment satisfies Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) continued listing requirements for audit committee service. Attended investor and industry conferences including the 37th Annual ROTH Conference and upcoming 2025 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) June 16–19 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Management Commentary

“The first quarter of 2025 was underscored by new customers and bookings and continued focus on our AI-related initiatives,” said interim CEO Stephen Chen.“First quarter revenues of $0.7 million and gross margin of 52% were driven by a 40% increase in Mobile software subscriptions and services with delivered customer projects. With an existing hospitality customer, we launched an integrated conference solution including dynamic wayfinding, mobile engagement messaging, events scheduling, and content management. With a well-known resort and entertainment venue customer, we launched our hospitality industry solution application to enhance guest experiences."

“Software bookings for the first quarter were $0.4 million and we continue to accelerate our pipeline while simultaneously shortening the sales cycle. With three new customers in the hospitality vertical during the first quarter, and a $0.5 million multi-location health care facility booking in the second quarter, we believe customer momentum continues to accelerate.”

“We were honored to appoint Quyen Du to our Board of Directors in February. Ms. Du brings 25 years' experience in strategy and corporate development as an executive at Fortune 500 consumer brands. She has an impressive record of guiding strategic growth and will add tremendous expertise to our Board for Phunware investments, M&A and new business development strategies. We are happy to announce that Ms. Du was elected to three-year term at our most recent stockholders' meeting.”

“While we've seen some softness in the ad market, we are focused on new opportunities in that market and investing in marketing and research and development in generative and agentic AI initiatives, among others. We remain committed to reinforcing our core business units, identifying high-impact investment and M&A opportunities, driving operational excellence, and aligning our cost structure for long-term scalability. We are also committed to enhancing our team with experienced sales, marketing, and technology professionals to amplify market visibility and accelerate customer acquisition.”

“Looking ahead, we are developing additional features and functionalities for our existing products, including AI-related features such as AI Personal Concierge for hospitality customers and their guests and Intelligent Reporting for large real property owners. We expect to launch the initial AI Personal Concierge product in mid-2025. With our leadership position in mobile app development, combined with compelling new technology improvements and AI integration, we are executing on our strategic vision to deliver our solutions globally. I look forward to additional announcements and milestones in the months ahead,” concluded Chen.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest expense (income), income tax expense, depreciation, and further adjusted for non-cash impairment, valuation adjustments and stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides additional information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.