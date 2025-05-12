Akoya Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

“Akoya remained focused on operational discipline and innovation in the first quarter of 2025, while successfully increasing our installed base in the face of broader macroeconomic and NIH funding uncertainty. Our technology continues to gain momentum globally, underscored by growing adoption in large-scale population studies as well as an expanding publication footprint across key research areas in high-impact journals,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences.“As we look ahead to combining forces with Quanterix, we are confident in the value-creating opportunities this integration brings-uniting two leaders in proteomics to accelerate the future of precision medicine.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Revenue was $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $18.4 million in the prior year period; a decrease of 9.8%.

Gross margin was 59.3% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 45.7% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses were $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $30.0 million in the prior year period, an improvement of 22.3%.

Operating loss was $13.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $21.6 million in the prior year period, an improvement of 37.9%.

Net cash used in operating activities decreased by $13.6 million to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $20.8 million in the prior year period. $27.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2025.



First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights



Akoya and Team SAMBAI announced the selection of PhenoCycler-Fusion as the foundational spatial proteomics platform for a landmark Cancer Grand Challenges-funded study. This large-scale study aims to address cancer inequities through high-plex, high-throughput spatial analysis and will generate data for a first-of-its-kind Biobank and Data Repository.

Akoya and the Singapore Translational Cancer Consortium (STCC) have partnered to deploy the PhenoCode Discovery IO60 panel in the SUPER study, aimed at advancing cancer immunophenotyping in Singapore . The study seeks to identify predictors of PD-1 immunotherapy response in real-world Asian patient populations, bridging cutting-edge spatial proteomics with clinical insights.

At the recent American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting (April 25–30, Chicago, IL), Akoya in partnership with Enable Medicine, launched the largest commercially available single-cell spatial proteomics atlas . Akoya also announced the expansion of its Advanced Biopharma Solutions portfolio with a new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) breast cancer assay and showcased real-world insights from the IO60 panel .

The quarter ended with an instrument installed base of 1,359 (410 PhenoCyclers, 949 PhenoImagers), a year-over-year increase of 12.0% compared to an installed base of 1,213 (354 PhenoCyclers, 859 PhenoImagers) in the prior year period. The quarter ended with 1,891 total publications citing Akoya's technology, a year-over-year increase of 44.7% compared to 1,307 total publications in the prior year period.



In light of the pending acquisition by Quanterix Corporation, Akoya will not be hosting an earnings conference call or providing forward-looking guidance at this time.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences' mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCodeTM Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit .

