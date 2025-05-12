Hour Loop Reports First Quarter Of 2025 Results
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|1,260,122
|$
|2,119,581
|Accounts receivable, net
|394,242
|1,650,547
|Inventory, net
|15,889,482
|14,640,632
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|614,685
|327,894
|Total current assets
|18,158,531
|18,738,654
|Property and equipment, net
|42,759
|56,797
|Deferred tax assets
|821,205
|1,060,104
|Operating lease right-of-use lease assets
|54,978
|111,409
|Total non-current assets
|918,942
|1,228,310
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|19,077,473
|$
|19,966,964
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,859,536
|$
|4,176,305
|Credit cards payable
|2,404,365
|3,389,880
|Short-term loan
|603,227
|610,967
|Operating lease liabilities-current
|56,478
|114,540
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|677,726
|2,322,535
|Due to related parties
|2,660,418
|4,192,995
|Total current liabilities
|13,261,750
|14,807,222
|Total liabilities
|13,261,750
|14,807,222
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 35,151,440 and 35,143,460 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3,515
|3,514
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,817,685
|5,802,686
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|59,342
|(595,175
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(64,819
|)
|(51,283
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|5,815,723
|5,159,742
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|19,077,473
|$
|19,966,964
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|25,837,090
|$
|24,681,122
|Cost of revenues
|(11,691,792
|)
|(10,228,916
|)
|Gross profit
|14,145,298
|14,452,206
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing
|11,246,997
|11,174,191
|General and administrative
|1,977,436
|1,739,843
|Total operating expenses
|13,224,433
|12,914,034
|Income from operations
|920,865
|1,538,172
|Other income (expense)
|Other income (expense)
|301
|(1,156
|)
|Interest expense
|(47,055
|)
|(62,112
|)
|Other income
|61,825
|28,034
|Total other income (expense), net
|15,071
|(35,234
|)
|Income before income taxes
|935,936
|1,502,938
|Income tax expense
|(281,419
|)
|(437,124
|)
|Net income
|654,517
|1,065,814
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(13,536
|)
|(16,533
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|640,981
|$
|1,049,281
|Basic and diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|35,151,351
|35,095,602
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|654,517
|$
|1,065,814
|Reconciliation of net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation expenses
|14,126
|35,273
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets
|55,383
|42,892
|Deferred tax assets
|238,899
|351,127
|Stock-based compensation
|15,000
|36,000
|Inventory allowance
|497,347
|637,058
|Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|(24,826
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,256,305
|210,133
|Inventory
|(1,746,197
|)
|2,021,008
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(286,791
|)
|76,091
|Accounts payable
|2,683,231
|(392,733
|)
|Credit cards payable
|(985,515
|)
|(2,543,010
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(2,338,386
|)
|(1,093,909
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(56,984
|)
|(35,175
|)
|Income taxes payable
|-
|82,374
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(23,891
|)
|492,943
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(720
|)
|(17,798
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(720
|)
|(17,798
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments to related parties
|(839,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(839,000
|)
|-
|Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates
|4,152
|(37,218
|)
|Net change in cash
|(859,459
|)
|437,927
|Cash at beginning of period
|2,119,581
|2,484,153
|Cash at end of period
|$
|1,260,122
|$
|2,922,080
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|4,986
|$
|3,380
|Cash paid for income tax
|$
|6,230
|$
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Operating lease right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized
|$
|-
|$
|123,107
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
