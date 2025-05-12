Twin Disc To Attend D. Boral Inaugural Global Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, today announced that Chief Executive Officer John Batten and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Knutson will attend the D. Boral Inaugural Global Conference on Wednesday, May 14, in New York City. In conjunction with the event, Twin Disc executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference.

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit .

