CXAUTO2025 Returns For 21St Annual Automotive Summit In Long Beach, CA

- Steve Greenfield, General Partner – Automotive VenturesBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thought Leadership Summits (TLS) is thrilled to announce the 21st edition of CXAUTO, the premier event dedicated to transforming customer experience in the automotive industry. CXAUTO2025 will be held June 17–18 at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach in California, gathering top-tier executives from OEMs, dealership groups, finance providers, and technology partners. The summit offers a powerful platform to share knowledge, foster innovation, and shape the future of customer engagement in automotive retail.Over two days, CXAUTO2025 will dive into the evolving customer journey, with sessions on leveraging AI in marketing and service, CDP strategies, EV readiness, and best practices in digital and in-person CX. This year's program is curated to help attendees adapt to rapidly changing customer expectations while futureproofing their operations.Attendees can expect:-Keynote presentations from renowned industry leaders-Fireside chats with OEM and dealership executives-Focused sessions on digital transformation, AI, and operational excellence-Networking opportunities with peers, partners, and innovators“After 20 years of developing CXAUTO, I'm still excited to bring together such an amazing group of executives from OEMs, Dealers, Finance, and Technology Innovators, as CX in the automotive industry is always evolving. Our agenda of Thought Leaders will be covering the full spectrum of CX topics from AI in Marketing and Customer Service to Utilizing CDPs to Utilizing CX as a Competitive Advantage.”- Jon Munzel, Founder & President, Thought Leadership SummitsDay 1 Keynote: Steve Greenfield, General Partner – Automotive Ventures"The Existential Threat from Chinese Automakers"Steve will explore the growing influence of Chinese OEMs and the implications for U.S. dealerships. As these manufacturers deliver high-quality vehicles at lower costs, he will discuss why superior customer experience is the key differentiator-and why dealers must act now before tariffs expire.“I've interviewed many of my fellow speakers for the CXAUTO Podcast Series, and I'm impressed with both their insights and passion for improving CX throughout the customer journey,” said Steve Greenfield.“It's a unique opportunity to learn both best practices that can be implemented right away and future trends to incorporate in your long-term CX strategy.”Day 2 Keynote: Bill Camastro, Principal – Gold Coast Cadillac"Striking the Balance Between Culture and Technology"Gold Coast Cadillac utilizes technology and digital marketing to connect the team with the highest number of low-funnel opportunities in both sales and service. He'll discuss the connection between CX business processes and tech tools, including:-SEO, SEM, and paid search-Data mining and web activity-AI and AnalyticsCombining a CX focused culture with advanced technologies to improve the employee experience, boost productivity, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive sales. Learn how aligning tech with human connection fuels their ongoing success.Featured Fireside Chat: Marcus Williams, General Manager, LA Region - Toyota and Mark Rechtin, Founder – Neutral Media"Online to In-Store: Providing Consistent CX Throughout the Customer Journey"This dynamic conversation will highlight how Toyota and Lexus work with dealerships to deliver seamless omnichannel customer experiences. They will discuss how the brands collaborate with their dealer partners to:-Understand each brand's unique CX promise-Develop online and in-store guest experiences that deliver on the CX promise-Intelligently engage with customers as they enter the storeMarcus will share his view on best practices and lessons learned as he's worked to provide strong and consistent CX when customers and prospects transition from the online to the in-store experience.Why CXAUTO2025 is the Industry Event You Can't Afford to Miss.With an exclusive, limited-capacity format, CXAUTO2025 fosters meaningful dialogue and actionable insights. Attendees will walk away with:-Real-world case studies from progressive dealers and OEMs-A clearer understanding of CX best practices across retail, digital, and service-New connections and partnership opportunities-Strategic tools to drive competitive advantage and customer loyaltyTLS is proud to partner with leading brands across the automotive ecosystem to deliver an unmatched experience.CXAUTO is an exclusive Summit featuring limited capacity to provide all delegates with high-quality learning and networking opportunities. TLS thanks our partners for supporting this unique event model:Bobit MediaClarivoyComcast AdvertisingDealer StreamExperianMarketSourceNOW is Non-NegotiableNumaScalaTomaTruVideoVonageLearn more about CXAUTO at .ABOUT TLS:Thought Leadership Summits (TLS) is a strategic conference organisation bringing together senior executives to explore real-world business challenges, build relationships, and shape the future of their industries. 