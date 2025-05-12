Foreign Investment Network Announces FIN-Web Conference & AI Expo 2025 In Silicon Valley

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Foreign Investment Network (FIN), a leading London-based global investment consulting and publishing company, is proud to announce the upcoming FIN-Web Conference & AI Expo 2025, scheduled to take place from October 1 to 3, 2025, at the prestigious Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley, California, USA. Organised by FIN, which has held over 100 international events and has a wide network of investors in over 80 countries, this landmark event will gather global leaders, innovators, and investors to explore the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web3, and financial technologies on various sectors and the investment opportunities they offer.Event Highlights:● Senior-level attendees: Meet over 1000 senior-level attendees, comprised of leading tech experts and major players in the industry, shaping tech innovations.● Keynote Speeches: Gain insights from 150+ industry pioneers on the future of AI and its applications across sectors.● Panel Discussions: Be part of engaging dialogues on trends in Fintech, Agri-tech, urban technology, climate-tech, health-tech, renewable energy, big data, information technology, and the Internet of Things (IoTs).● Hands-On Workshops: Participate in practical sessions focusing on real-world AI applications and skill development.● Startup Pitch Competition: Benefit from a platform for emerging tech startups to present innovative ideas to potential investors and get matched with investors.● Tech Exhibitions: Witness the exhibition of cutting-edge solutions and technologies shaping the future by more than 50 companies.● Networking Sessions: Take advantage of an opportunity to connect with professionals, collaborators, investors and potential partners during over 30 hours of networking.Call for Speakers, Sponsors and PartnersFIN invites thought leaders, industry experts, and organisations to participate as speakers, sponsors, or partners at this groundbreaking event. This is a great opportunity to showcase expertise, share insights, and align with the forefront of technological innovation.By sponsoring or exhibiting at the FIN-WEB Conference and AI Expo, you will:● Increase your brand visibility and awareness among industry leaders and innovators● Showcase your solutions and technologies to a targeted audience● Generate leads and business opportunities● Establish thought leadership and credibility in the industryWho Should Attend:● Financial institutions and banks● Fintech companies and startups● Investors and venture capitalists● AI and tech enthusiasts● Industry experts and academicsRegistration and InquiriesFor more information and registration, please visit or use this link to register.To book an exhibition boothVisit: exhibitorExplore Sponsorship OpportunitiesVisit: sponsorGet in touchFor sponsorship/partnership opportunities, contact Ebere OkoloEmail: ... | ...For media features, adverts, exclusive interviews and special editions, contact Chimezie Ochionuoha.Email: ....Phone: +442076925669 | +1 (202) 373-8471Join us at the FIN-Web Conference and AI Expo 2025, and be part of the global conversation shaping the future of finance, technology and innovation.

