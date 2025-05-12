Crumbl's Full Menu Now Available In Mini Size

Crumbl

A full menu of flavors you love - now fun-sized!

- Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founderLINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- First came Mini Cookies which were adorable, bite-sized, and instantly iconic. Then came the ever-growing lineup of desserts (pies and cakes and brownies, oh my)! And now? Crumbl is putting the two together for the ultimate sweet treat moment: Mini Desserts! Crumbl's entire menu is now available in mini size all week long.Whether you sample, share, or just want every flavor without the FOMO, Crumbl Minis are your new BFF. Minis make it easy and fun to try the weekly rotating menu without having to pick and choose.“Sometimes you just need a little something to sweeten your day, and that's exactly what our Mini Desserts are all about,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-Founder and Chief Branding Officer.“They're the perfect pick-me-up: fun, flavorful, and just the right size to make any moment feel a little more special.”The first two desserts getting a mini makeover this week are a timeless treat and a brand-new cheesecake. Crumbl's Tres Leches Cake is a light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with cinnamon. The all-new Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake ft. NUTELLAis a decadent chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake nestled on a cookies & cream crust, then crowned with smooth NUTELLAand fluffy whipped cream.Whether you need treats for a party or just a solo snacking sesh, Crumbl Minis conveniently come in 3, 6, and 12-packs. Find your faves, taste something new, and experience Crumbl like never before-with Minis.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

Say Hello To Mini Desserts

