Snellings Law Honors April Nurse Giveaway Winners For Their Outstanding Service And Compassion

- Scott SnellingsFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Snellings Law is proud to announce the April winners of its North Texas Nurse Giveaway Program , continuing its heartfelt mission to recognize the everyday heroes in healthcare. This month's honorees-Kalyn Murre, LaWana Griffin, and Nikkie Freeman-have each made a profound impact through their extraordinary care, leadership, and compassion.The North Texas Nurse Giveaway Program was launched to spotlight nurses whose commitment often goes unnoticed. Community members are invited to nominate a nurse who has touched their lives, and each month, three recipients are selected to receive a curated gift basket as a symbol of gratitude.Kalyn Murre stands out for her exceptional mentorship and advocacy. Nominated by a student nurse, Kalyn is praised for generously sharing her expertise and time, becoming a guiding light for future healthcare professionals. Her commitment to both patient care and nursing education makes her a vital presence in clinical environments. As one nomination noted,“All of us students would fight to have her as our nurse.”LaWana Griffin brings over a decade of diverse nursing experience to her current work in remote triage care. Since 2011, LaWana has worked across specialties and now uses her knowledge to offer critical support to patients and families remotely. Her dedication to accessible, compassionate care reflects the evolving and enduring spirit of the nursing profession.Nikkie Freeman was nominated for her remarkable poise and kindness during a childbirth emergency. When doctors didn't arrive in time, Nikkie calmly took the lead, safely delivering the baby and offering reassurance throughout the process. The nominator described her as“one of the kindest, most supportive nurses” they've ever encountered.“These stories are powerful reminders of the strength and grace nurses bring to our lives every day,” said a representative from Snellings Law.“We are deeply honored to recognize Kalyn, LaWana, and Nikkie for their contributions to our community.”Snellings Law invites the public to continue nominating outstanding nurses . Their stories deserve to be shared-and celebrated.

