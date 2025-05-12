New Book Trilogy Exposes The Dark Nexus Of Crime, Power, And State Corruption In Latin America

These works shed light on a shifting geopolitical reality and serve as essential reading for policymakers and anyone concerned with global security

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A powerful new trilogy by veteran security expert Jesús Romero, co-founder of the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2), with the collaboration of former NYPD officer William Acosta, delves deep into the shadowy networks connecting organized crime, political regimes, and transnational threats across Latin America.This investigative series by Bravo Zulu Publishers offers an urgent and revealing portrait of how narco-submarines, state-sponsored cartels, and violent gangs are undermining regional and global security.Lethal Silence: The Hidden World of Narco-SubmarinesRomero exposes the covert world of narco-submarines-low-profile, semi-submersible vessels engineered to move drugs undetected across hemispheric waters. Built in jungle shipyards and capable of long-range trafficking, these vessels represent a growing threat to maritime security.The Tren de Aragua: A Criminal Trojan HorseCo-authored with William Acosta, this book traces the rapid rise of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang into a transnational criminal force operating across the Americas and Europe. From human trafficking and extortion to cybercrime and state-linked violence, the group exploits migrant routes and weak institutions.Shadows of the Cartel de los SolesThis volume investigates the alliance between Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles, the Maduro regime, and Colombia's ELN guerrillas. Romero reveals how this convergence of state power and organized crime has turned borderlands into epicenters of instability, corruption, and violence.Together, these works shed light on a shifting geopolitical reality and serve as essential reading for policymakers, journalists, academics, and anyone concerned with global security.The trilogy will be released soon at Bravo Zulu Publishers. For more details, you can also visit the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute.

