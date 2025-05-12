Sunflower Garden Festival Is Expected To Be An Unforgettable Experience

Luciana Santaguida, a Toronto-born Italian-Canadian singer, DJ, and sound healer.

Sunflower Garden Festival Organizer, Luciana Santaguida, is set to host first alcohol-free event of Its kind.

- Luciana Santaguida, Sunflower Garden FestivalTORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunflower Garden Festival is taking place just outside of Toronto on Saturday, August 23, 2025, offering a full day of music, wellness, and a first-of-its-kind alcohol-free celebration. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Caledon, Ontario, Canada, attendees will gather at Campbell's Cross Farm to take part in a vibrant and immersive outdoor experience surrounded by rolling hills and blooming sunflower fields.Created and curated by Luciana Santaguida , a Toronto-born Italian-Canadian singer, DJ, and sound healer, the festival continues her longstanding mission to provide alternative spaces that encourage connection, creativity, and conscious living without the presence of alcohol. Santaguida has been hosting sober-centered events since 2015, blending her background in performance and wellness to foster gatherings that support healing and joy.“You get to be immersed in this beautiful, vibrant natural space that gives you so much energy simply by being there in the beauty of it all. Then, you pair it with the music, the wellness, and everything else, and it's a healing, elevating experience,” said Santaguida.This year's festival will bring together a wide range of musicians, including strong female representation, wellness practitioners, and artists in a scenic natural setting just under an hour from Toronto. Attendees can expect a thoughtfully curated mix of live performances and DJ sets, along with sound healing, yoga, meditation, and breathwork, and more.A central part of the experience is the botanical bar, featuring organic, colourful and floral, non-alcoholic beverages created for this event. Food will be available, including various on-site food trucks and wood-oven pizza, gelato, lemonade, and sandwiches. Cordoba Café will serve espresso, tea, and baked goods. Additional food vendors, including plant-based options, will also be onsite, all selected to align with the festival's focus on nourishment, wellness and celebrating culture through food.The festival grounds will also include a Local Vendor Market, with up to 15 local businesses showcasing goods that reflect the event's values of sustainability, creativity, and holistic living. From handmade crafts and wellness products, to zero waste living and artisanal creations, the market is designed to support local makers and foster community engagement.“Our vendor market is uniquely experiential-based with interactive elements. I want it to be interactive and a little more engaging, rather than just shopping. I want people to have an experience,” said Santaguida.Set against the backdrop of sunflowers in full bloom at Campbell's Cross Farm, the festival invites people of all ages and backgrounds to come together for a day of music, movement, and mindful celebration. With its commitment to offering an alcohol-free environment, Sunflower Garden Festival presents a unique alternative to mainstream festival culture. One that prioritizes intentional connection, artistic expression, and inner transformation; bringing people together through the power of music.Luciana Santaguida felt deeply called to host Sunflower Garden Festival outdoors, away from the downtown core, in a setting aligned with her energy and intentions.“Anyone knows me, they know I'm a sunflower girl,” she said.For Santaguida, nature is healing, and the right environment helps create deeper presence, connection, and transformation. The sunflower is a powerful sacred symbol across many faiths, representing God's light, renewal, divine wisdom, and expanding consciousness. For her, the sunflower's bright yellow energy is joyful and enlivening, and its constant turning toward the sun is both literal and symbolic of spiritual connection. The flower also resonates as a symbol of the Divine Mother and the feminine essence she honors through the gathering.Early Bird tickets are on sale now for a limited time.

