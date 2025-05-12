Business Customers Welcome David Steiner

A Fresh Perspective on the Nation's Postal System is Essential

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service (C21) welcomes David Steiner as the nation's 76th Postmaster General. We look forward to working with him to address the very serious challenges confronting the Postal Service, and are encouraged by his commitment to work with all stakeholders.

And very serious, those challenges are. In numbers just released, the Postal Service lost $3.3 billion in its second quarter alone. This is on top of losses totaling $16 billion in the previous two years. Plus, despite slowing service standards yet again, USPS delivery numbers eroded further, while it intends to raise prices substantially on both mail and packages for the 6th time in 4 years as volume continues to decline.

America's Postal Service is in a class by itself. Our country mails and ships nearly half the total throughout the world and has been a logistical wonder for nearly 250 years. It's about Main Street. It's about seniors, small and large businesses, veterans, nonprofits, and families: tens of millions of Americans who depend on affordable, reliable mail - prescriptions, checks, ballots, packages, newspapers, greeting cards, and much more.

C21 is a broad cross-section of the $1.9 trillion mailing and shipping industry, and its suppliers, who employ nearly 8 million throughout the country. Among our members is great expertise and deep experience in mailing, shipping and logistics. Working with the Postal Service toward providing excellent services to America at the lowest combined cost was a hallmark of the effective public-private partnership that existed prior to the problem-plagued Delivering for America Plan. We hope to resume that partnership to the mutual benefit of the Postal Service, its business customers and the American public.

Mr. Steiner faces a daunting challenge as he takes the reins at USPS. Working with stakeholders, including C21 and its members, will provide him with the holistic view and support he will need to help stabilize and preserve this still indispensable institution.

C21 is composed of business mailing associations and companies – newspapers, magazines, advertisers, catalogers, e-commerce, packages, greeting cards, financial services, telecommunications, insurance, retail, small businesses of every kind, paper, printing, technology, envelope manufacturing, mail services, who understand the essential role of USPS and want it sustained for the future.

