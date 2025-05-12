Dynata Appoints Tom Spaeth As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tom is a seasoned finance and operations executive with extensive experience across corporate finance, accounting, investment banking, and consulting. His career spans leadership roles in global public and private corporations within the services, technology, and banking sectors. With a sharp ability to blend financial strategy and execution, Spaeth has been instrumental in driving revenue growth, improving cost structures, and leading transformative initiatives across international operations.

Spaeth recently served as CFO at HireRight, a leading provider of on-demand employment checks and solutions that help employers automate, manage, and control background screening and related programs. At HireRight, Tom was instrumental in helping to drive the growth of the company from $340m to more than $800m in revenue and drove the company through the IPO process, raising more than $400m in capital. His leadership extended beyond financial management to overseeing global operations with more than 4,000 employees, implementing technological advancements, and navigating complex restructuring efforts.

"While Tom's and my paths did not cross at HireRight I am well aware that he championed the company through a period of significant growth as well as product and technological transformation. He is well regarded in the private equity community as a strategic CFO and business partner," said Mike Petrullo, CEO, Dynata. "As we aim to continue to focus on growth, invest in the quality of our data and services, and build out Dynata's product portfolio I know he will have a significant impact on our business."

Prior to HireRight, Spaeth held CFO positions at UBM Tech and Natrol, Inc., where he led cost-saving initiatives, financial restructurings, and business strategy execution. He also spent a decade in consulting and investment banking for leading companies such as EY and Deutsche Bank where he successfully advised on mergers, acquisitions, and corporate finance transactions across diverse industries.

Tom holds an MBA in Finance, Management, and Strategy from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Wisconsin.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation, and measurement. With a reach that encompasses 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy, quality data. The Company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum - from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing return on investment. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

