Kemin Industries Expands Innovation In Intestinal Health With Strategic Acquisition

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80% of the world with its products and services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bactana® a research-driven company specializing in advancements in intestinal health and fermentation technology. Bactana was launched from Cornell University's McGovern Center in 2017 and currently operates from UConn's Technology Incubation Program (TIP).

This strategic investment by Kemin Nutrisurance: Pet Food and Rendering Technologies underscores Kemin's commitment to scientific innovation and the continuous expansion of its expertise in gut health.

"Compelled by curiosity, we are reinforcing our dedication to developing novel solutions that support metabolism, immune function, and overall well-being by combining Bactana's cutting-edge research with our existing expertise," said Kimberly Nelson, President of Kemin Nutrisurance. "This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision to explore emerging technologies in intestinal health and further strengthen our position as an industry leader."

As part of this integration, Kemin Nutrisurance will leverage its global resources and scientific expertise to advance research and accelerate the development of innovative solutions in this evolving field. The acquisition represents another step forward in its mission to enhance health and nutrition through pioneering science and technology.

"We are incredibly grateful to our employees, advisors, and shareholders for their support and confidence in our vision over the past six years, and we believe Kemin is the ideal partner to help advance our technology and expand its potential global impact," said John Kallassy, CEO of Bactana Corp.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries ( ) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textiles, biofuels, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,500 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

Media Contact:

Meghan Satterstrom, [email protected] , +1 515 559 5361

Senior Global Marketing Communications Manager, Kemin Nutrisurance

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2025. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED