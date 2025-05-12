San Clemente Achieves 'Blue City' Certification From Project O

The Blue City Network is a project of the nonprofit organization, Project O

Designation Honors Cities Advancing Ocean and Waterway Protection

- Evelina Marchetti, Chief Operating Officer at Project OSAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Project O , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ocean conservation, is proud to announce the City of San Clemente's certification as a“Blue City” through the Blue City Network (BCN). This prestigious certification recognizes municipalities that demonstrate measurable progress in environmental stewardship through a rigorous, data-driven evaluation.As part of the certification process, San Clemente underwent a comprehensive assessment of its environmental initiatives and sustainability programs. The city earned 350 out of a possible 500 points, placing it in the“Ocean Champion” Tier-an achievement that highlights the city's meaningful efforts in policy, planning, and community-driven conservation.Evelina Marchetti, Chief Operating Officer at Project O, stated,“We're honored to welcome San Clemente as the newest member of the Blue City Network. This certification demonstrates that the city has taken meaningful and measurable action-through both policy and stewardship-to protect the ocean and its waterways.”“As the Mayor of San Clemente, I am thrilled to achieve Blue City certification from Project O, highlighting our community's dedication to preserving our coastal environment. This recognition reflects the passion and commitment of our staff, residents, and local businesses who actively support sustainable practices. Together, we're building a healthier future for our beaches and waterways-ensuring they remain vibrant and accessible for generations to come,” Mayor Victor Cabral added.The Blue City Network certification provides cities with a transparent, credible framework to monitor and advance sustainability goals. Participants also gain access to curated resources and best practices shared by a collaborative network of environmental nonprofits, municipalities, and governmental agencies.With this achievement, San Clemente joins a growing coalition of certified Blue Cities across California, including Encinitas, Solana Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, Malibu, Santa Cruz, and Carmel-by-the-Sea.Project O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by entrepreneur and ocean advocate Rich German, headquartered in Laguna Beach, California. The organization's mission is to restore, protect, and sustain the ocean and the sacred life within it through innovative conservation initiatives, education, and advocacy. Learn more at .

