Hardwood Pro Highlights Chicago Trends In Hardwood Flooring For Historic And Modern Homes

Hardwood Pro reports rising demand in Chicago for oak hardwood flooring and custom installations in both historic and modern residential homes.

- Vasil Pankiv, President, Hardwood ProCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hardwood Pro, a Northbrook-based flooring company specializing in high-quality wood surfaces, has released new insights into current trends shaping the hardwood flooring service market in Chicago. Drawing from its recent project portfolio and regional design consultations, the company has observed a notable rise in both traditional and contemporary approaches to hardwood floors, particularly in the context of preserving historic homes and enhancing newer residential builds.The firm, which has served homeowners and contractors throughout Chicagoland for over a decade, has identified a renewed focus on oak hardwood flooring, minimalist wide planks, and natural finishes that emphasize grain texture and tonal variation. These preferences are being driven by a combination of architectural influences, sustainability awareness, and consumer interest in materials that provide both longevity and design flexibility.“Chicago's housing stock presents a unique intersection between history and modernity,” said Vasil Pankiv, President of Hardwood Pro.“We're seeing a clear demand for flooring that respects the character of older homes while meeting the performance expectations of contemporary living.”According to Hardwood Pro's project data from the last 18 months, clients in neighborhoods such as Lincoln Park, Wicker Park, and Hyde Park are increasingly selecting custom finishes and reclaimed materials to maintain architectural integrity during renovation. In contrast, owners of modern homes in areas like Bucktown, River North, and the North Shore are opting for wider boards, lighter tones, and matte finishes to complement open layouts and modern interiors.One consistent element across both types of homes is the rising popularity of oak hardwood flooring, valued for its durability, compatibility with various finishes, and timeless visual appeal. White oak, in particular, has emerged as a preferred species for both pre-finished and site-finished applications due to its neutral grain and resistance to moisture variations.Hardwood Pro attributes the growth in flooring customization to advances in finishing technology and a broader array of design choices now available through manufacturers and flooring services . From wire-brushed surfaces to low-sheen coatings, homeowners now have more ways to personalize flooring while maintaining structural resilience.“The technical capabilities of modern finishing products allow us to achieve a natural look without compromising wear resistance,” Pankiv noted.“This has made wood flooring more versatile in homes with children, pets, or high foot traffic.”The company has also reported an increase in demand for professional wood floor installation service, particularly in cases involving intricate layouts, floorplan transitions, or integration with radiant heating systems. Projects involving historic buildings often require subfloor reinforcement or the use of materials that match the original construction techniques, adding complexity to the installation process.In newer constructions, flooring is frequently one of the most prominent visual elements, extending through kitchens, living areas, and hallways in continuous patterns. As a result, clients are prioritizing wood flooring not only for its function but also for its contribution to the home's architectural language.Another trend gaining traction in Chicago's housing market is the use of natural and sustainable flooring materials. Clients are increasingly requesting products sourced through certified forestry programs or using low-VOC adhesives and finishes. Hardwood Pro's suppliers offer a range of options that align with these environmental preferences, reflecting a broader cultural shift toward responsible material selection.Industry data supports these observations. According to the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), demand for hardwood flooring has remained strong in urban markets where long-term value and aesthetic consistency are seen as key benefits. Regional trends also show growing interest in personalized grain patterns and custom stain blending, which are now widely available through many flooring services.Search trends reflect this increased attention. Phrases such as“hardwood flooring Chicago,”“oak hardwood flooring,” and“wood floor installation service near me” have seen a noticeable uptick, particularly during spring and summer, when many property owners undertake renovation or remodeling projects.In addition to private residences, Hardwood Pro has completed installations in multifamily units, boutique commercial spaces, and historic preservation projects. The company's work in adaptive reuse projects-where older buildings are converted into modern residences or workspaces-demonstrates the adaptability of hardwood as both a design element and a long-lasting building material.“Hardwood floors have the ability to connect spaces across generations,” said Pankiv.“Whether we're restoring original oak planks in a century-old brownstone or installing a clean-lined engineered floor in a new build, the material communicates a level of craftsmanship that resonates with Chicago's architectural heritage.”The company's teams are trained in a range of installation methods, including nail-down, glue-down, and floating floor systems, depending on subfloor composition and project requirements. Preparation remains a key aspect of successful wood floor installation , particularly in older buildings where leveling, underlayment, or moisture mitigation may be required.Hardwood Pro also offers finishing and refinishing services designed to extend the life of existing hardwood floors. Refinishing is especially common in historic homes where preserving original materials is a priority. The process includes sanding, sealing, and finishing, all of which must be carefully executed to maintain uniformity and minimize dust or disruption to the home.Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued interest in both heritage preservation and modern design solutions. With Chicago's residential real estate market remaining active, hardwood flooring is expected to remain a central component of high-impact home improvements.About Hardwood ProHardwood Pro is a professional flooring company based in Northbrook, Illinois, serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Chicago area. The company specializes in hardwood floor installation, refinishing, and repair, with expertise in both traditional and contemporary wood flooring systems. Known for its attention to detail and project-specific consultation, Hardwood Pro supports clients in achieving durable, aesthetically consistent flooring solutions.For project inquiries, estimates, or media interviews, contact:Media Contact:Vasil PankivPresidentHardwood Pro2970 Maria Ave Ste 229 H, Northbrook, IL 60062Phone: (224) 904-2738Email: ...Website:

Vasil Pankiv

Hardwood Pro

+1 (224) 904-2738

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.