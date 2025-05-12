Eltropy Accelerates Industry Presence With Participation In Over 25 Credit Union And Community Bank Events In Two Months

Eltropy at 25 events in May and June

- Nandita Verma, VP of Marketing, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs) today announced its expanded presence across the financial services industry with participation in more than 25 credit union and banking events over May and June 2025. Following a successful showing at the MeridianLink Live conference, Eltropy continues to demonstrate the capabilities of its industry-leading Unified Conversations Platform.For a complete list of events Eltropy is attending in May and June, visit the Eltropy Events page.The extensive lineup of upcoming industry events highlights the growing demand for Eltropy's Unified Conversations Platform, which now serves over 650 community financial institutions across North America. Eltropy's platform combines Text, Chat, Video, and Voice with AI capabilities in a single system, facilitating millions of member interactions daily while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. With a 98% open rate for text messaging compared to email's declining 20% open rate, Eltropy's solutions are helping CFIs connect with members on their preferred channels while streamlining operations for institutions facing staffing challenges."The breadth of our participation in these industry events speaks to the real need we're addressing for community financial institutions," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Whether it's a credit union looking to strengthen member loyalty or a community bank focused on optimizing their branch strategy, we're seeing institutions of all sizes turn to our unified platform to solve multiple challenges simultaneously. As members increasingly expect instant, personalized service across every channel, our technology is helping CFIs meet these expectations without adding complexity to their operations."Key events where Eltropy is participating throughout May and June include:Credit Union League EventsMay 2025- Dakota Credit Union Association Annual Summit (May 12-14)- Cornerstone IMPACT (May 14-16)- MSCUA Annual Conference (May 14-16)- Credit Union Collection Professionals (CUCP) Summit (May 14-16)- CrossState Connect Annual Convention (PA/NJ) (May 20-22)- Vermont CU League Annual Meeting (May 30-June 1)June 2025- Michigan CU League Annual Convention (June 4-6)- Tennessee/Ohio/Kentucky CU Leagues - Advocacy on Track (June 5-6)- Carolina's Credit Union League Annual Meeting (June 8-10)- CCUA Fintech Connect (June 9-10)- NWCUCA Conference (June 10-12)- ENGAGE (The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates) (June 10-13)- New York CU Association EXCEL 25 (June 12-15)- MD | DC CONNECT 2025 (June 15-17)Technology Partner EventsMay 2025- SymWest User Conference (May 7-9)- Corelation Client Conference (May 14-16)- Temenos Regional Forum (TRF) Americas 2025 (May 28-30)June 2025- Origence Lending Tech Live (June 16-18)Banking EventsMay 2025- Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) EDGE (May 6-7)- California Bankers Association Conference & Directors Forum (May 13-16)June 2025- Texas Bankers Association - CFO Conference (June 11-13)"Each community financial institution we meet at these events has its own unique story, but they all share common threads around wanting to connect more meaningfully with their members," said Nandita Verma, VP of Marketing at Eltropy. "What's particularly rewarding is seeing firsthand how institutions are using our platform in creative ways-from reimagining their branch experiences to developing new approaches for loan servicing. These real-world applications continually shape our product roadmap and innovation strategy."From regional credit union chapter presentations to major financial technology conferences, Eltropy's expanded event calendar reflects the company's growing influence in helping community financial institutions enhance their communications capabilities while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools enable CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution - all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

