HOT ROD POWER TOUR - ANNUAL SUMMER TREK LESS THAN ONE MONTH AWAY!!!

America's Largest Traveling Car Show Returns Next Month

Chevrolet Performance Parts Presents the HOT ROD Power Tour 2025 Driven by Hagerty with Thousands of Custom Cars and Trucks Visiting Five Midwest Cities June 9-13

Don't Miss Out! Details at: hotrodpowertour

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevrolet Performance Parts Presents the HOT ROD Power Tour 2025 Driven by Hagerty returns in less than one month!!! The team has been busy getting ready to hit five Midwest venues in June, including stops at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois, and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

America's largest traveling car show brings more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes, and models on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts during this incredible event. Chevrolet Performance returns as the presenting sponsor of the HOT ROD Power Tour to showcase its vehicles, crate engines, and performance parts lineup. Also, Hagerty is on board as a co-sponsor of the 2025 trek across the Midwest as well.

The five-city tour will feature more than 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events like drag racing, autocross, and live entertainment. Time is running out! Register here today!

Chevrolet Performance Parts Presents the HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2025 Driven by Hagerty Schedule:



KICKOFF / Day 1 : June 9 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, IN - Feat. Drag Racing and Autocross

Day 2 : June 10 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL - Feat. Drag Racing

Day 3 : June 11 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

Day 4 : June 12 - Monroe County Fairgrounds, Monroe, MI Day 5 : June 13 - Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH - Feat. Drag Racing

HOT ROD POWER TOUR Official June 2025 Routes:

HOT ROD POWER TOUR Points of Interest:

Registration Information and Spectator Tickets:

All vehicles and spectators must pre-register before arriving at the first venue they attend. Spectators can come out and witness the Chevrolet Performance Parts Presents the HOT ROD Power Tour Driven by Hagerty spectacle at no gate admission cost but must register for a free ticket at hotrodpowertour . Spectator parking is located away from the show grounds and parking charges may apply in some locations. Registration is now open at hotrodpowertour .

Partnership Opportunities:

For partnership opportunities and vendor information, contact [email protected] .

About HOT ROD

HOT ROD has been the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars since the iconic American magazine was founded in 1948. Today, the authoritative HOT ROD media footprint includes the HOT ROD Network, consisting of digital, print, and social media. It also offers live events with market-leading HOT ROD Power Tour, HOT ROD Power Tour West, and HOT ROD Drag Week experiences. The world leader, HOT ROD brings readers content that simply cannot be seen anywhere else–the most amazing cars, the first scoop relating to happenings and product offerings in the world of performance.

About Hearst Magazines

Hearst Magazines, the world's largest lifestyle publisher, has a portfolio of more than 30 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 141 million readers and site visitors each month - 55% of all adults in the U.S., 53% of all Millennials and 50% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 (Source: 2024 Comscore Multi-Platform© MRI-Simmons - 09/24/S24). The company publishes more than 200 magazine editions and 175 websites around the world.

SOURCE MotorTrend Group

