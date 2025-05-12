Epic Golf Club Announces 2025 Epic Foundation Pro Am Event

Elite Golf Society Will Donate Funds to Three Deserving Nonprofits Through the Epic Foundation, Supporting Children and Families in Need

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Golf Club , an elite private society connecting the world's most passionate golfers, has experienced remarkable growth and success since its launch in 2018 that has allowed them to give back to the community in many ways.

Epic Golf Club has grown into a thriving organization with more than 1,000 members, 25 employees, and a global network spanning 46 states and 16 countries. Through its charitable arm the Epic Foundation , Epic Golf Club has raised and distributed nearly $400,000 to qualifying nonprofits since 2022.

The Epic Foundation raises money through a variety of engaging fundraising strategies, with the most impactful being the annual Pro-Am tournament. The highly anticipated 2025 event is scheduled for August 25 at Deepdale Golf Club in Long Island, New York, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will close with a dinner and awards ceremony.

Each team is made up of one professional and three amateur golfers. Registration for a foursome is $10,000 and includes a round of golf at Deepdale Golf Club, all food and beverage for the day and tee gifts. The event includes a $5,000 professional purse.

"Our fourth annual Epic Golf Club Pro-Am Tournament is slated to be an enormous success, and we're honored to make a difference in the lives of so many in need," said Noah DiPasquale, founder and CEO of Epic Golf Club. "At Epic Foundation, we believe in the power of partnership and purpose. We're proud to raise funds and uplift charities that spark real, lasting change in our communities."

"This exclusive event is uniquely open to the public-unlike Epic's other events, which are private and reserved for members only," said DiPasquale.

DiPasquale envisioned the Epic Foundation as a platform to fundraise for deserving charities through private golf events and tournament sponsorships. By aligning with organizations whose objectives resonate with Epic Golf Club's values, Epic Foundation aims to amplify support and resources for these important causes.

The Pro-Am features a number of engaging ways to raise money, including a "beat the pro" challenge on the course, a live online auction featuring golf trips, event tickets and sports memorabilia, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

"The nonprofits that the Epic Foundation has chosen to support all do incredible work to support children and families in need," said DiPasquale.

Folds of Honor helps provide educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. Youth on Course provides young people with access to life-changing opportunities through golf, including the opportunity to play rounds of golf for $5 or less at thousands of golf courses in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. HopeKids provides events, activities and support for families who have a child with a life-threatening medical condition.

In 2024, the event was held in the Hamptons, bringing together golf enthusiasts, professionals, and philanthropic individuals who share the common goal of making a positive impact in the lives of others.

About Epic Foundation

Epic Foundation ( is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Epic Golf Club. The foundation aims to raise monetary donations through private golfing events and tournament sponsorships to support organizations that align closely with its mission. By leveraging the power of golf and the generosity of individuals, Epic Foundation strives to make a positive and lasting impact in the community.

About Epic Golf Club

Epic Golf Club is a private golf society headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., that brings together individuals who share a passion for golf to play the best private golf courses in the world. Founded in 2018 by Noah DiPasquale, Epic Golf Club has evolved into a prestigious organization with nearly 1,000 members. With privileges to 80 of the top 100 golf courses in the United States and a unique reciprocal membership model, Epic Golf Club offers its members unparalleled opportunities to play at the finest clubs, creating a network of golfing elite. For more information, visit EpicGolfClub.

