NASCAR Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening In Rock Hill, SC

ROCK HILL, S.C., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR Car Wash , an official licensee of America's premier motorsport, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 1921 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC. The celebration kicks off on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring free food, exciting giveaways, and a chance to win a free annual wash club membership.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 15, at 10:00 a.m., in partnership with the York County Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to attend both events and experience firsthand what sets NASCAR Car Wash apart.

A Next-Level Car Wash Experience

Designed for speed, efficiency, and top-tier car care, the NASCAR Car Wash in Rock Hill offers an advanced express wash system that prioritizes both convenience and quality. Customers can stay inside their vehicles as they glide onto a state-of-the-art dual belt conveyor system, which provides a smoother and safer wash experience compared to traditional chain-driven tracks.

Inside the tunnel, cutting-edge equipment delivers a superior clean, including:



High-pressure washing & Neoglide brushes for a gentle yet thorough clean

Premium waxing for long-lasting shine and protection

Spot-free rinse for a streak-free finish High-velocity, low-decibel dryers for quick and quiet drying

After the automated wash, customers can enjoy complimentary finishing touches, including:



Vacuum stations

Air guns, towels, and glass cleaner

Mat cleaning equipment Pre-treat "Pit Stop" area with free tire air and windshield washer fluid

About NASCAR Car Wash

Proudly family-owned and operated, NASCAR Car Wash currently has two locations in Mooresville, NC, with plans for further expansion. The Rock Hill location brings the thrill of NASCAR's precision and performance to everyday car care, offering an exceptional wash experience at a great value.

