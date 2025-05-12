Vetcomm Helps 31 Veterans Secure 100% VA Disability Rating In April

Stop Waiting. Start Rating

- VetComm CEO Kate MonroeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VetComm, an organization dedicated to helping veterans receive VA disability compensation, is pleased to announce a significant milestone: in April 2025, the company successfully secured 100% VA disability ratings for 31 veterans, ensuring these heroes receive the full benefits they are owed through their service.In addition to these life-changing outcomes, VetComm is also celebrating rating increases for 96 clients in April, 37 of which were rated 60% or higher. These growing numbers reflect VetComm's rapidly expanding service capabilities and company growth, as more veterans turn to the organization for guidance and support.In 2024 alone, VetComm assisted more than 10,000 veterans, helping them secure over $2 billion in lifetime VA disability compensation-a testament to the organization's mission-driven approach and its impact on the veteran community. VetComm's reach and reputation continue to grow as it delivers results for veterans across the United States.By providing hands-on, personalized guidance-including technological support, real-time claim submission assistance and comprehensive preparation for Compensation and Pension (C&P) exams-VetComm continues to make a life-changing impact for veterans across the United States. Representatives remain available seven days a week, 12 hours per day and across all U.S. time zones.VetComm expects to expand its impact even further throughout the remainder of 2025, with ambitious goals to assist over 25,000 veterans in securing more than $5 billion in lifetime VA disability compensation, significantly enhancing the financial security and wellbeing of those who have served.To get started with VetComm or for more information about the company, visit .About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VetComm's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VetComm ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

