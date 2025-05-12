HR Strategies Consulting Welcomes Eric Van Iersel As Vice President Of Sales

Eric van Iersel, VP of Sales, HR Strategies Consulting

Driving Growth and Innovation: Eric van Iersel Joins HR Strategies Consulting's Leadership Team

- Ruby Maini, President & CEO of HR Strategies ConsultingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HR Strategies Consulting (HRSC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric van Iersel as its new Vice President of Sales, effective May 12, 2025.Eric brings over 18 years of experience in enterprise software and SaaS business applications, including leadership roles at SAP and a strong individual contributor track record at ADP. Known for his ability to lead high-performing teams and consistently exceed sales targets, Eric has a proven record of helping organizations unlock value through innovative HR and business solutions.Based in Vancouver, Eric will collaborate closely with HRSC's executive team and sales organization to refine the company's go-to-market strategy, strengthen customer partnerships, and drive continued growth across North America.“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our leadership team,” said Ruby Maini, Founder and CEO of HR Strategies Consulting.“His energy, experience, and client-first mindset are exactly what we need as we scale our services and deepen our relationships with enterprise clients and strategic partners.”Eric is passionate about helping clients achieve meaningful business outcomes and creating customer experiences that turn users into“raving fans.” His focus at HRSC will include expanding into new markets, mentoring the next generation of sales leaders, and further elevating HRSC's reputation as a trusted advisor in the HR technology space.About HR Strategies ConsultingEstablished in 2017, HR Strategies Consulting is a leading full-suite HR consulting firm specializing in HR consulting services and HR software solutions. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, HR Strategies Consulting empowers organizations to optimize their HR processes and achieve their strategic goals.For more information, visit .

