76 FENCE Announces Texas Debut With Six New Houston Franchise Locations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Led by regional developer and new franchise owners Cale and Ashley Dillingham, the company will open six 76 FENCE locations across the Houston area. HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 76 FENCE, a fast-growing national fencing franchise, is proud to announce its Texas debut with an expansion into Greater Houston. Led by regional developer and new franchise owners Cale and Ashley Dillingham, the company will open six 76 FENCE locations across the Houston area, beginning with Katy and Sugar Land in May 2025. The Dillinghams are Houston residents and will oversee the rollout of 76 FENCE's first Texas outlets, bringing the franchise's high-quality fencing services and community-focused approach to the Lone Star State.“Houston has given so much to our family, especially when we were new to the area during Hurricane Harvey, and amazing people have continued to influence our family for good,” said Ashley Dillingham, Regional Developer for 76 FENCE in Greater Houston.“Cale and I are thrilled to launch a business that lets us serve our neighbors. With 76 FENCE, we aim to deliver premium fencing with a personal touch and give back to the community that welcomed us.”The Dillinghams have deep ties to the Houston area. The family put down roots in West Houston in 2017 and witnessed the city's resilience firsthand. Their motivation for launching 76 FENCE in Houston is community-driven, focused on creating local jobs and enhancing neighborhood safety and aesthetics through quality fencing. The Dillinghams and their team plan to be active community partners, from supporting youth sports to collaborating with local organizations, reflecting their commitment to Houston's growth and well-being.The Texas expansion comes on the heels of significant growth for 76 FENCE, which began franchising in November of 2023 and already operates 10 locations across Illinois, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The move into Houston marks the franchise's first foray into Texas, expanding its footprint amid rising demand.“Texas is a key market for us,” said Ed Samane, CEO of 76 FENCE.“The strong housing growth in Houston and the Dillingham's passion for their community make it the perfect place to introduce our brand. We're excited to support them as they bring 76 FENCE's services to Texas.”The company is positioned for national expansion, with franchise operations approved in over two dozen states.Franchise owners like the Dillinghams pride themselves on integrity and exceptional customer service, listening closely to homeowners' needs and providing tailored solutions for each property. The company operates a dedicated customer support center to assist clients from the initial inquiry through post-installation follow-up, ensuring a seamless experience. Community involvement is also built into the 76 FENCE model – each local franchise actively engages in neighborhood events and partnerships.“We're more than just a fence company; we're a community partner,” said Ashley Dillingham.“Whether it's sponsoring a youth sports team or helping a local charity, we want to invest in the communities we serve.”New Houston-area customers will have access to 76 FENCE's full suite of fencing services, including new fence installations, fence staining, and repair for both residential and commercial needs. The franchises in Katy and Sugar Land will offer a wide selection of materials – from classic wood and vinyl fences to durable steel and aluminum options – all installed by experienced professionals.The U.S. fencing market was valued at about $11.7 billion in 2022 and remains on a growth trajectory, fueled by homeowners investing in security and outdoor living improvements. By expanding into Houston, 76 FENCE aims to meet this demand with professional fencing services that can enhance property values and safety for the area's many new homeowners and businesses.The first two Houston locations, 76 FENCE West Houston (Katy) and 76 FENCE Sugar Land/Richmond, are scheduled to open in May 2025, with grand opening events planned for the community. The remaining opening dates for the four locations in Cypress, Brenham, the Energy Corridor, and North Houston will be announced in the near future.Beyond Houston, 76 FENCE is charting an ambitious course for growth. The franchise is already registered to expand in 29 states and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners in other major markets. The company's leadership notes that they are focusing on areas with strong housing and renovation trends.

