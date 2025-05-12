Mercedes-Benz Of Arrowhead Offers 2.99% APR On 2025 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Models

For a limited time, qualified customers can take advantage of the following financing rates on new 2025 Mercedes-Benz C 300 models:

2.99% APR for 24 months - $42.98 per $1,000 financed

3.99% APR for 36 months - $29.08 per $1,000 financed

3.99% APR for 48 months - $22.57 per $1,000 financed

3.99% APR for 60 months - $18.87 per $1,000 financed

This offer is made possible through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and is available exclusively at authorized Mercedes-Benz dealers, including Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead.

Offer Rules and Restrictions

This financing offer is available only to qualified customers and is subject to credit approval by the lender. The offer excludes lease agreements and balloon contracts. It applies solely to eligible 2025 Mercedes-Benz C 300 models and is available only while vehicle supplies last. Specific vehicles may need to be ordered. Customers must take delivery of the vehicle by July 31, 2025. Not all buyers will qualify for the advertised APR rates.

For complete offer details, interested customers are encouraged to contact their authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer.

About the 2025 Mercedes-Benz C 300

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz C 300 is a hallmark of luxury and innovation in the compact luxury sedan segment. Premium interior materials, state-of-the-art MBUX infotainment, and an array of advanced driver-assistance features make the C 300 a compelling choice for modern luxury car buyers. With sleek exterior styling and dynamic performance, the C 300 continues to set the standard in its class.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Located in Peoria, Arizona, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead proudly serves customers throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area with a premium inventory of new and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The dealership is known for its award-winning customer service, state-of-the-art showroom, and team of knowledgeable sales and service professionals. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead provides full access to manufacturer incentives, special offers, and trusted Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

