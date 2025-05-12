Consortium For Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) Launches A Refresh Of The ANSI SC 1-2020 Standard

ANSI SC 1-2020 Standard

Initiative Aims to Enhance Patient Care, Reduce Waste, and Increase Compliance.

- Christina Myers, Board Chair, C4UHCDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) announces today the launch of the C4UHC/ANSI Refresh Work Group for the ANSI SC 1-2020 Standard for Healthcare Vendor Credentialing. The initiative is a continuation of the work that was published in 2019 and 2020.This refresh effort aims to ultimately enhance patient care, reduce waste, and increase compliance. To achieve these goals, C4UHC will bring together key stakeholders, experts, and thought leaders to drive meaningful progress in vendor credentialing. The group will address the evolution of the U.S. vendor credentialing landscape by integrating current advancements, including best practices, throughout the industry.The C4UHC/ANSI Refresh Work Group will focus on:.Updating the current Standard to address current healthcare drivers.Supporting the alignment of credentialing requirements and reducing variation and redundancy across the industry.Always keeping patient safety and care delivery as the focus and meeting the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers“We are thrilled to launch this initiative and bring together a diverse group of healthcare professionals who are passionate about shaping the future of vendor credentialing in the care industry,” said Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director for C4UHC.“The need for collaboration and forward-thinking solutions has never been greater. By working together, we can drive innovation and create lasting impact.”The work group is in formation now and will kick off in June 2025 and meet regularly to discuss key industry trends, collaborate on recommendations, and provide a platform for knowledge exchange and networking. Industry professionals and organizations are encouraged to join and contribute their expertise.“This is an important and timely effort to continue the ongoing work for widespread adoption of the ANSI Standard in vendor credentialing and its many benefits,” said Christina Myers, Board Chair, C4UHC .“We look forward to vital discussions and robust input from all key stakeholders, including providers, suppliers, vendor credentialing organizations (VCOs), and other third-party players in the vendor credentialing area.”For more information or to get involved, visit C4UHC or contact Nancy Pakieser:About C4UHCThe Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) exists to promote the common business interests of organizations in the healthcare ecosystem by supporting the adoption of a national standard for supplier credentialing. This work aims to protect patient safety and confidentiality, reduce duplicative costs, and meet the needs of both providers and suppliers.About ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020:The ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020 standard sets a benchmark for supplier credentialing in healthcare, helping ensure safety, quality, and efficiency in hospital operations.Image © Getty, via ANSI.

